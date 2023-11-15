This Morning star Dr Ranj says Holly Willoughby is ‘good’ after exchanging messages

Holly Willoughby quit This Morning last month. Now former colleague Dr Ranj thinks she will make a big TV comeback.

Dr. Ranj, who also left This Morning in 2021, told Closer: “Of course, she will come back to TV, she’s too good not to. I don’t know where or what show, but she’s so good at it, it would be a shame for her to back away completely.”

Dr Ranj was a co-star of Holly Willoughby on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dr Ranj issues update

The TV doctor also revealed that he’d reached out to 42-year-old Holly after her shock exit from the hit ITV show.

Dr Ranj explained: “I messaged Holly just to check she was OK. Everything that’s happened with her has been really tough.”

Holly quit This Morning in October after fourteen years on the show.

Dr Ranj added: ‘We all reached out and just want to make sure she’s alright. She replied and she’s good. Obviously, it’s a really difficult place for her to be in and she made a really difficult decision, but the kind thing to do is reach out and just check in.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Holly’s next career move is eagerly anticipated (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly’s TV comeback

Since Holly’s shock exit from This Morning, there’s been a lot of speculation about where she might end up next.

The star broke her social media silence following her big news just last week. She promoted a new article on her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon’s website.

Meanwhile, her personal account has remained inactive since October 10.

However, some sources suggest that Holly could be in talks with the BBC to host the second season of Gladiators alongside Bradley Walsh as the “new” Ulrika Johnson.

An insider told The Sun: “Since Holly’s departure from This Morning, lots of channels and broadcasters have been thinking about what she could bring to their shows. And as she’s such a big star, she’s a natural fit for a huge entertainment show – which the reboot of Gladiators unquestionably is.

“The Beeb will let the dust settle on her This Morning exit, and for the first series to run, before kicking off talks. But she’s an obvious choice to become the new Ulrika.”

