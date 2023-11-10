Holly Willoughby fans thrilled as star makes Instagram return on her Wylde Moon account

Holly Willoughby has made a social media comeback by posting on the Instagram account of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon. This is the first time the 42-year-old has shared anything on her socials following her exit from This Morning last month.

After serving as the main presenter of the daytime show since 2009, Holly made the “difficult” decision to leave. In her full statement, she said she needed to put herself and her family first.

Holly Willoughby stepped down from her role on This Morning last month (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby has been missed by her Instagram followers

Following her break from social media, Holly returned to Instagram through her lifestyle brand’s account, Wylde Moon, to promote its latest article. The last time the account was active was over a month ago on October 5, before her This Morning departure.

Holly’s personal account has remained inactive since October 10.

Sharing a snapshot of a garden with a moon in the background, the image featured the text: “Lunar Gardening: the secret trick to a flourishing garden.

“Given the gravitational pull of the Moon, we’ve delved into the concept of ‘lunar gardening’ to find out just what it’s all about… and don’t panic, it doesn’t involve sneaking out after dark to prune in your PJ’s,” the caption read.

Fans are ecstatic over Holly’s return

After a long silence, fans were happy to see Holly’s Wylde Moon account active again as they flooded the comments section with positivity.

“Great to see you back on the page! Hope everyone is well,” one user wrote.

“Lovely to see your post again, I hope @wyldemoon continues,” another person shared.

“I’ve missed your posts! So glad you’re back @wyldemoon,” a third remarked.

“Good to see you back,” a fourth fan commented, adding the heart eyes emoji.

