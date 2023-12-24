Stephen Mulhern signs on as new Dancing On Ice host as ITV ‘tries to convince’ Holly Willoughby to stay

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern has officially signed on as the new Dancing On Ice presenter for next year, it has been revealed. ITV bosses hope that Stephen will join current host Holly Willoughby, who has yet to confirm her return.

The Sun newspaper ‘confirmed’ that bosses have officially picked Stephen to replace disgraced former host Phillip Schofield.

Stephen Mulhern signs up to host Dancing On Ice

A TV insider told The Sun: “Stephen has been the frontrunner to take Phillip’s spot for months but ITV is thrilled to now have him signed and sealed and ready to roll. It means that, whatever happens, they have at least one host for the skate show.”

ITV bosses reportedly hope that Deal Or No Deal host Stephen’s presence will be what it takes for Holly to return to the show.

“Stephen is hugely loved by viewers, is a consummate professional and as an added bonus has worked with Holly for decades – they both started out in telly together,” the tabloid’s source continued.

“Knowing Stephen will be there beside her could be the comfort blanket Holly needs to say yes,” the insider said.

Stephen previously stood in for Phillip in 2022, when the then-Dancing On Ice presenter tested positive for COVID. Going back further, he and Holly both worked together on the children’s entertainment show Ministry Of Mayhem, where they quickly rose to fame as household names.

Holly has taken her leave of the spotlight since her sudden exit from This Morning earlier this year. Telly bosses and viewers alike have been on tenterhooks, wondering whether she would return to Dancing On Ice.

Holly Willoughby seen out and about for the first time following This Morning exit

This follows an increasingly rare public sighting earlier this week. We reported yesterday that Holly had been spotted on Thursday (December 21), looking decidedly chipper.

Pictures obtained by MailOnline showed the presenter out for a walk in South West London.

Holly wore a red jumpsuit and gold heels, paired with a long camel coat. She then reportedly joined her family for a Christmas lunch.

It’s claimed mum Linda, husband Dan Baldwin and a group of friends joined in on the celebrations too. Holly was seen leaving the venue and later walked down the road to a waiting car.

