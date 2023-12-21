Dancing On Ice: Josie Gibson ‘new frontrunner’ to replace Holly Willoughby, insiders claim

This Morning star Josie Gibson may replace Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice, it has been claimed.

The 38-year-old telly sensation has impressed ITV bosses, with rumours emerging that she could bag the skating show. After her I’m A Celebrity stint, Josie’s down-to-earth persona resonated with viewers so much that an insider has revealed she’s a frontrunner. An insider told The Sun that Josie has a “perfect blend of humility, confidence, humour and unflappability” to do the show.

Will This Morning star Josie Gibson join Dancing On Ice?

The insider also then added that Josie has “proved she can handle live TV” as a co-host on This Morning. Meanwhile, Stephen Mulhern is also widely expected to fill Phillip Schofield’s shoes.

Josie Gibson might co-host Dancing On Ice (Credit: This Morning)

Other names are said to be in the lineup including host Rochelle Humes, 34, whose JLS star husband Marvin, 38, was in the jungle with Josie.

Christine Bleakley, 44, who hosted the show along with Phillip from 2012 to 2014 is also a contender.

William Hill currently has Josie as their favourite to host the show. The bookmaker has her at 1/2 to get the gig. ”

In a statement to ED!, ITV said: “Further announcements for Dancing on Ice will be made in due course”.

Holly Willoughby is facing a confidence crisis

According to the Daily Mail, Holly is rumoured to have told friends that she is keen to present the celebrity ice skating show. The show will air again in three weeks.

However, sources close to Holly said that she’s suffering a “crisis of confidence” over her comeback. If Holly decides not to return, ITV bosses will have to find an entirely new lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

A source told The Mirror: “Holly is very much our first choice. But we’re fast approaching the point where we need to know if she will be back. There are almost no requirements on the host before the shows begin, but we will need to sort out a replacement if she isn’t returning.

But time is ticking and we really need to know by the end of this month.”

Read more: Josie Gibson shows off her jungle weight loss in a tight white top and slinky skirt as she returns to This Morning

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV1 and ITVX in early 2024.

So what do you think of Josie Gibson replacing Holly Willoughby? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.