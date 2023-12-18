I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson made her return to This Morning today, looking super-slender and showing off her jungle weight loss.

The star, 38, was given a hero’s welcome at the top of Monday (December 18) morning’s show.

Co-host Craig Doyle said: “After winning over all of her campmates and, let’s be honest, the entire nation, she’s back from Down Under!”

The star enjoyed a hero’s welcome as she returned to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson ‘looking slimmer’ after jungle weight loss

Josie then walked on set in a silver sequinned skirt and white top which showed off her recent weight loss. The presenter debuted her slimmed down look live on air after three weeks in Australia.

“She’s looking slimmer after doing the jungle diet,” said one viewer. “Josie has lost some weight in her face,” said another.

But Josie’s return to our screens didn’t please everyone. In fact, many viewers have not forgiven the star after her run-in with campmate Fred Sirieix in the jungle.

Josie was branded “two-faced” by some I’m A Celebrity fans when she complained about Fred after she took over as camp chef. And This Morning viewers aren’t letting her forget about it.

One said on X: “Can’t take to Josie now, after her two-faced behaviour in the jungle.”

This Morning played a highlight of Josie’s best bits Down Under and one viewer complained: “We don’t need to see them again. She picked on Fred which wasn’t very nice to watch.”

Another added: “Oh FFS the mean girl is back. I really cannot look at her now without wanting to put my foot through the TV.”

The star got mixed reviews upon her return (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers love that she’s back

Thankfully not everyone was feeling negative towards Josie. One said: “Absolutely loving Craig and Josie’s fantastic partnership on This Morning.”

Another agreed: “I actually really like Josie as host now that Cat [Deeley] isn’t presenting. All I’m saying is she could easily take over.”

While a third cheered: “You rule girl!”

And it seems Josie was keen to cut through the negativity, too. Hours before her return to This Morning, she shared a motivational message on her Instagram stories. It said: “Surround yourself with people who fight for you in rooms you’re not in.”

Josie first famously lost six stone back in 2013 and last year she again dropped from a size 18 to a size 14. At the time she said being mum to son Reggie, now four, was her motivation.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson tipped to host Dancing On Ice by the bookies.

So what do you make of Josie’s post-jungle look? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.