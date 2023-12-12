I’m A Celeb: Josie Gibson stuns as she showcases her weight loss in post-jungle interview

I’m A Celeb star Josie Gibson showed off her weight loss following her jungle stint in a new interview recently.

The This Morning presenter, 38, showcased her slimmed-down figure in a stunning black dress when she was quizzed about her jungle experience.

During the interview, she admitted she’d almost quit the show during its early stages. She confessed she began to have these thoughts just hours after walking into the Australian jungle.

Josie Gibson showcased her weight transformation

During her interview with Dermot O’Leary and Christine Lampard on This Morning Josie confessed that she didn’t think she would be able to get through I’m A Celebrity.

Josie Gibson stunned fans after she showcased her weight transformation (Credit: ITVX)

“I didn’t know how I could do a week – let alone three. I did have a big wobble a few days before the end as well. I was pining for (my son) Reggie. I was sad and I wasn’t myself.”

She also revealed how she got under her quilt and thought to herself how she was going to do this. “When I first got there, actually I sat there under my quilt and I honestly thought, ‘How am I going to do this? How am I ever going to see this through?” she said.

She admitted she was “proud” of herself

Since then, the telly favourite said that her spider phobia has gotten a little less and she was “proud” of being the only woman standing.

“I’ve been in there six months. One day is like three rolled into one. It feels like forever. But I couldn’t have done the experience without the campmates I had. There was a real connection,” she added.

Meanwhile, Josie reunited with her four-year-old son as they waited for the finalists to return.

According to The Mirror, her son was not allowed to meet Josie across the bridge because of his age. Instead, her best friend Mia greeted her at the end.

