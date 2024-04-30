Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as evil Nathan returns leaving Bethany devastated

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal groomer Nathan Curtis is out of prison. Bethany is convinced he knows what happened to Lauren – but does he?

Meanwhile, Liam is suffering panic attacks and ends up taking an overdose as he tries to control them. Will he be okay?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Bethany sees Nathan

The police hold a reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements. Bethany, Max, Bobby and Beth all attend to watch it, along with a crowd of other people.

However Bethany is stunned when she sees her former abuser Nathan Curtis among them. She is absolutely horrified and struggles to contain her emotions. But Daniel tries to convince her she was seeing things as Nathan is in prison.

2. Bethany confronts Nathan

Despite Daniel’s insistence her mind was playing tricks on her, Bethany zooms in on the video and is sure it’s Nathan. DS Swain confirms Nathan was released months ago. Bethany insists he must be behind Lauren’s disappearance and begs Swain to interview him.

Bethany then does her own research and finds Nathan is working on a building site nearby. She and Daniel track him there and confront him as he rounds the corner. Bethany accuses him of murdering Lauren, but does he know anything?

More Coronation Street spoilers

3. Liam overdoses

Liam continues to keep his panic attacks a secret from Maria. At Billy’s flat with Joseph, Liam finds Paul’s Benzo pills and steals them.

He later has another panic attack and reaches for the pills. It’s not long before he’s lying unconscious on the floor. Will Liam be okay?

4. Maria’s suspicious of Gary and Sarah

Gary is worried about Sarah after spotting her drinking too much. As he goes over to comfort her, it’s clear there’s still a spark.

Maria returns home to find Sarah and Gary looking shifty. Has she walked in on something?

Unable to let it go, Maria picks up some things making herself look busy, but secretly places a camera on the side.

Gary then sees Sarah out and they hug. They both agree to keep their distance from now on. Maria watches them on her phone and is soon left furious. What has she discovered?

5. Bernie accuses Denny

Bernie finds Denny pushing Paul’s wheelchair. She storms over and confronts him.

Denny insists he was just taking it for a service. But Bernie doesn’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth and threatens to call the police.

6. Bernie feels guilty in Coronation Street spoilers

After the council cut MND funding, Billy and Paul tell Bernie they need to fundraise another way. She organises an all-night karaokethon.

Everyone’s soon exhausted, but the night is a success. However, Bernie’s guilty secret continues to hang over her. She apologises to Gemma for being a rubbish mum, leaving Gemma confused. Will she find out the truth?

7. Bad news for Roy

Dee-Dee breaks the news to Roy they’ve had no luck finding the necklace or Lauren’s mystery boyfriend.

Roy realises they are back to square one. He’s absolutely gutted as the future continues to look bleak.

What else is happening in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

8. Will Alya leave?

Ayla is thrilled when she discovers the placement in Dublin is still hers. Adam hands her an expensive law book and wishes her well.

He smiles at her as she prepares to leave. But can she bring herself to go or will she stay for the budding romance between them?

