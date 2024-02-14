Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon reflects on ‘exhausting’ scenes as Liam plans to take his own life

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has reflected on upcoming scenes on the soap in which on-screen son Liam plans to take his own life. Opening up about the hard-hitting storyline, Samia has revealed how these scenes left her feeling upset and ‘exhausted.’

The actress plays Maria Connor, mother of Liam Connor Jr. In a current storyline on the soap, Liam is being viciously bullied by schoolmates and local teens Mason and Dylan.

As the situation worsens, Liam will plot to take his own life.

Mason and Dylan are viciously bullying poor Liam (Credit: ITV)

Samia Lonchambon reveals emotion at Liam bullying story

Speaking out about the storyline, Samia revealed how Liam’s plight has affected her.

And, as a mother of two herself – to daughter Freya, 14, and son Yves, seven – it has left her feeling exhausted and upset.

“My daughter is fourteen and also I’ve got a son. To think that either of them could go through something like that or any child in the whole country…,” Samia revealed whilst speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media.

She added: “As a parent it’s horrible. It’s not a nice thing to think about and having to act it and go through it, when we’re making ourselves cry… it is exhausting.”

Maria and Gary are horrified to learn how badly Liam is suffering (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tormented Liam looked at ways to kill himself

Scenes on this week’s Coronation Street have seen Liam sink deeper into his misery as Mason and Dylan’s bullying escalates.

Tonight (Wednesday, February 14), as Maria realised that Liam was being bullied, Eileen suggested that she investigate his social media accounts to find evidence to pass onto the school.

She set up a fake SendPx account and sent her son a follow request. Then, as she scrolled through the comments on Liam’s account, she was left sickened to read the level of abuse on there.

Tormented Liam will plot to take his own life (Credit: ITV)

Horrified, Gary and Maria told Liam that they had no option but to withdraw him from school.

Afterwards, in his room, Liam googled ways he could kill himself. Will Liam go through with his sad plan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

