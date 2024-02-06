Coronation Street spoilers: Tormented Liam looks at ways to kill himself

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed Liam Connor hitting rock bottom as his bullying nightmare takes a dark turn.

And Liam ends up planning to take his own life, seeing no way to escape his torment at the hands of Mason and Dylan.

Read on to find out the whole shocking story in Coronation Street spoilers.

Liam’s working on his marionette at school when Mason finds him (Credit: ITV)

Liam goes back to school in Coronation Street spoilers

Liam’s back at school after his totally unfair suspension and there’s no let up in his abuse from Mason, who just as eager to mock the lad as he was before.

When Mason finds Liam working on the marionette Gary gave him, he grabs it off him. As a horrified Liam watches, Mason smashes the puppet to smithereens.

So cruel!

Liam’s devastated and things get worse when Dylan – Mason’s sidekick and Liam’s former friend – films poor Liam’s tears.

Meanwhile, back in Coronation Street, Gary tells George that it was his fault Liam lashed out at Dylan because he told him to defend himself. George is disappointed to have his suspicions confirmed – Liam is the victim, not Dylan.

Mason smashes the marionette that Liam’s been working on (Credit: ITV)

Puppet master

When Liam announces he’s had enough and he’s not going to school anymore (frankly, we can’t blame him!), Maria’s frantic. She and Gary head off to see Mrs Crawshaw, and explain that poor Liam’s refusing to attend school due to his awful experiences.

They spell out that Liam’s being bullied by Mason and Dylan. And what does Mrs Crawshaw do?

Absolutely nothing!

She says that unless there is proof, there’s nothing she can do.

Mason’s not giving up his abuse of Liam (Credit: ITV)

Catfish!

With things looking bleak, Maria tells Eileen all about it. She says Maria should check Liam’s social media as that might give them the evidence they need.

And so, Maria sets up a fake SendPx account and sends her son a follow request.

As she scrolls through the comments on Liam’s account, she’s sickened to read the abuse on there.

Maria and Gary are horrified by what they see on Liam’s account (Credit: ITV)

Going too far

Maria and Gary realise things have gone too far and tell Liam the only option is for him to change schools. But Liam’s got another plan. Alone in his room, he Googles how to kill himself.

Maria is horrified by what Gary tells her (Credit: ITV)

Sad goodbyes?

At the end of her tether with the whole thing, Maria confronts Mason and Dylan and tells them that Liam will be changing schools and it’s all because of them.

Mason’s amused by her outburst, but Dylan feels bad (erm, bit late for that, Dylan!).

Later, Liam calls in at the salon and tells Maria she is a good mum and that he loves her.

Maria is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Shocking discovery

At the school, a teacher finds evidence of worrying searches on the computer Liam’s been using and takes her concerns to Mrs Crawshaw.

Maria’s busy at work and doesn’t see the school calling, so it’s Gary who goes to see the teachers. He’s shocked by what they tell him and he goes racing off to track down his wife.

As Gary tells Maria what has happened, she remembers Liam’s sweet words that morning and realises it might have been his way of saying goodbye.

Terrified, she rushes back to the flat to find her son – is she going to make it in time?

