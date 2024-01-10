Corrie’s Tony Maudsley ‘devastated’ over death of Benidorm ‘family member’ as fans rally round

Benidorm star Tony Maudsley has been left heartbroken over the death of a “family member” on the ITV show.

The actor, 55, played Kenneth Du Beke on the iconic sitcom between 2011 and 2018. Tony joined the programme in its fourth series – and stayed there until its axe in 2018.

However, this week, Tony shared shared his heartbreak after his pal was found dead – just days after he went missing.

The Kenneth star has revealed a sad death (Credit: ITV)

Tony Maudsley confirms death of Benidorm ‘family member’

On Tuesday (January 9) Tony took to X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as his Instagram, to reveal that Michael McGarrigle had first gone missing.

Alongside a snap of his friend, he wrote: “This is our friend Michael McGarrigle. Michael is a valued member of our Benidorm family having worked on the show as our costume supervisor for many years.”

Tony added: “He has been missing for several days, last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Glasgow area. We, his friends and family are extremely concerned for his safety and would appeal to anyone who may have seen him in the last 48 hours to contact Glasgow Police.”

Benidorm star Tony Maudsley ‘so sad’

But later in the day, Corrie star Tony sadly confirmed that Micheal had passed away. Tony wrote: “Thank you so much to everyone for all your efforts in reposting our appeal to find Michael yesterday.

“I’m so sad to say that we found out late last night that we’ve lost our beautiful friend. Our whole Benidorm family is devastated and we’ll miss him hugely. RIP Michael.”

Thank you so much to everyone for all your efforts in reposting our appeal to find Michael yesterday. I’m so sad to say that we found out late last night that we’ve lost our beautiful friend. Our whole Benidorm family is devastated and we’ll miss him hugely. RIP Michael. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9c1z8By5Ly — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) January 10, 2024

Co-stars share their support for Tony

Fans and co-stars of Tony soon shared their condolences to the actor over his loss.

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria on Coronation Street, penned: “So sorry to hear this Tony.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders Danny Walters, who also starred with Tony on Benidorm, posted a heartbreak emoji.

Tony’s co-stars sent their support to him (Credit: ITV)

Michael worked a slew of shows as a costume supervisor, including Prisoners Wives, Mrs Biggs, Whitechapel and Maternal. It’s reported he was also the co-owner of Bar Broadway, a musical theatre and cabaret bar in Brighton.

