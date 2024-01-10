Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Aadi and Nina kiss

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, January 10), Asha accuses Nina of reporting Isla to the University and a row breaks out.

Soon after, Nina bumps into Aadi and confides in him about her anger towards Asha.

But, as the pair kiss each other, how will Asha react in Coronation Street spoilers?

Aadi kisses his sister’s girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi and Nina lock lips

Tonight, Asha and Aadi plan their birthday party as Asha receives a call from her University. She finds out that someone reported Isla for having an interest in her.

With Asha believing that Nina was the one to report Isla because she was jealous, is she barking up the wrong tree?

Livid, Nina starts up a conversation with Aadi as they both talk about their individual arguments with Amy and Asha.

Aadi had been rowing with Amy after he told Bobby that she wasn’t single.

It isn’t long before they kiss, but will Asha find out about her girlfriend and brother’s betrayal?

Evelyn is whisked off in a police car (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn’s accused of assaulting Terry

Evelyn and Cassie analyse an online puppy advert and get Roy to call up and make an enquiry. A woman called Joan soon gives Roy her precinct address.

As Cassie turns up pretending to have a large dog food delivery, she’s sent away with Terry’s address.

At Terry’s place, Cassie climbs in through the window and sees a crate full of puppies with a bag of cash next to it.

Cassie takes the cash and opens the cages as Terry inspects the scene whilst holding a baseball bat.

Later on, Craig turns up at Roy’s and explains that Terry has been assaulted. Evelyn’s then taken away in a police car as she was seen having an argument with Terry just moment before the assault. But, can Cassie be honest and help Evelyn out of this mess?

Billy spots a connection between the two (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sparks fly for Todd

Billy sticks to his promise to Paul but feels uneasy about keeping secrets from Bernie and Gemma.

Providing them all with a distraction, they try to set Todd up with Paul’s carer, Moses.

Setting up a dinner, Billy and Paul invite Todd and Moses over to eat with the family. But, is a potential romance on the cards for Todd?

Damon messes up (Credit: ITV)

Damon makes a threat

Tonight, Damon answers Harvey’s calls and threatens to kill him. However, he regrets this when he notices that Sarah has heard him make the threat. But, has he truly ruined things for them both?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!