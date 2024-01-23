Coronation Street: Sean needs to leave soap after defending bully Dylan, fans state

Over on Coronation Street yesterday (Monday, January 22), Dylan and Liam got into a violent altercation on the school grounds.

Afterwards, Sean defended his son and reported Liam to the police, believing that Dylan had done nothing wrong.

Now, fans of the ITV soap have begged for Sean to leave the Street over his behaviour.

Sean got the police involved (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sean reported Liam to the police

Dylan asked Mason when he was going to give Liam his mobile phone back last night. Mason then suggested that he’d finish Liam off if he dared approach him for his phone.

Despite Jake warning him not to go, Liam met up with Mason ready to ask for his phone back.

However, he soon turned his anger towards Dylan instead when he overheard him call him a ‘loser.’

With Mason adding more fuel to the fire, Liam launched at Dylan and pinned him up against the wall at school.

Mrs Crawshaw then arrived to intervene, believing that Liam had attacked Dylan for no reason.

Sean later phoned the police and reported Liam, not wanting to hear Gary’s complaints over Dylan being the one to bully Liam.

Fans aren’t best pleased with Sean (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam Sean for behaviour and want him gone

With Sean failing to see that his son is bullying Liam and after watching him report Liam to the police, fans have now called for drastic measures to be taken.

They’ve grown to dislike Sean over the years, with this being their last straw. Now, they want him gone for good.

One fan commented: “Maybe it’s time Sean’s time is up… Same old rubbish with him now. It’s gone on for far too many years.”

Maybe it’s time sean time is up… same old rubbish with him now. It’s gone on for far too many years. #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 22, 2024

Who wants to see less and less of Sean?#Corrie pic.twitter.com/tJwIeCNlfZ — Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) January 22, 2024

Time to get rid of Sean Dylan and Mason #Corrie — (Miss) Bernice Tucker (@BernieTucker66) January 22, 2024

Another fan added: “Sean has always been extremely annoying, but his blindness to Dylan being a little [bleep] has amped it up 100 fold.”

A third fan questioned: “How the [bleep] has the character Sean Tully been in Corrie for over 20 years?”

A fourth Coronation Street viewer asked: “Who wants to see less and less of Sean?”

A final fan demanded a triple axe, stating: “Time to get rid of Sean, Dylan and Mason.”

Maria encourages Liam to be honest (Credit: ITV)

Will the truth about Dylan and Mason’s bullying come out?

Tonight (Tuesday, January 23), Liam heads to the police station with Maria after Sean reported him.

Maria then tells Liam to be honest about everything that happened. But, will he tell the police about Mason and Dylan’s bullying?

