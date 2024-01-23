Coronation Street: Liam’s bullying storyline needs to end, fans demand

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, January 22), Liam met up with Mason at school in a bid to get his mobile phone back.

However, he soon turned his anger towards Dylan after overhearing him call him a ‘loser.’

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to share their frustration over Liam’s bullying storyline.

Liam turned to physical violence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Liam stood up to the bullies

Yesterday, Dylan wondered when Mason would be giving Liam his mobile phone back but Mason just laughed. He then suggested that Liam would be dead if he came to get it back.

Jake warned Liam off meeting Mason but Liam made it clear that he wanted to stand up to the bullies.

Meeting up with Mason to get his phone back, Liam overheard Dylan call him a ‘loser.’ He then lashed out and pinned him up against the wall at school.

Mrs Crawshaw then turned up and broke up the fight, with Mason suggesting that Liam launched at Dylan for no reason at all.

It wasn’t long after this that Sean reported Liam to the police, with Craig turning up later on to speak to Liam.

Viewers have had enough (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans had enough of Liam bullying scenes

After watching Liam stand up to the bullies and take the blame for everything in front of Mrs Crawshaw, viewers of the soap have now made it clear that they want the storyline to end. They’re finding it tiring and uncomfortable to watch.

One fan complained: “This Mason/ Liam/ Dylan storyline is about as believable as the Stephen one was. Just end it please.”

This Mason/Liam/Dylan storyline is as about as believable as the Stephen one was. Just end it please #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) January 22, 2024

It’s so uncomfortable to watch. I hope this storyline comes to an end very quickly. — Val (@ValDaveSpain) January 23, 2024

Why is there only a head teacher in this school, never see any teachers. This storyline is getting Ridiculous now, we can all guess what it’s leading up to…… — Brenda Howard (@Stressedcat) January 23, 2024

Another person added: “It’s so uncomfortable to watch. I hope this storyline comes to an end very quickly.”

A third viewer complained: “Why is there only a head teacher in this school? Never see any teachers. This storyline is getting ridiculous now, we can all guess what it’s leading up to…”

A final Coronation Street viewer asked: “Liam at breaking point…. what about us viewers?”

Liam speaks to the police (Credit: ITV)

What happens next for Liam?

Tonight (Tuesday, January 23), Liam heads to the police station with Maria after the fight at school.

Maria encourages him to be honest about everything that happened. But, will Liam open up about Mason and Dylan’s bullying?

