As Bethany’s behaviour over missing Lauren grows more suspicious in Coronation Street 5 theories over how she could be involved

Coronation Street managed to convince fans Bethany Platt knows more than she’s letting on about missing Lauren Bolton last night. A guilty look while discussing things with Daniel was all they needed to pinpoint Bethany’s involvement.

The question now is: how is Bethany involved?

Well, of course, viewers have come up with plenty of theories on that one!

It’s been weeks since Lauren was seen or heard from (Credit: ITV)

Lauren missing in Coronation Street

After disappearing some weeks ago, concern has grown for Lauren. Suspicion has turned on Daniel Osbourne and Roy Cropper, with both being questioned by DS Swain. She has made it clear this is now a murder investigation.

Roy has done a great job of making himself look guilty – cleaning Lauren’s flat after she left to name but one issue. He has been arrested and is now being targeted by vigilantes and amateur detectives. He is now also the victim of a hate campaign and internet trolling, especially after his speech at Lauren’s vigil was distorted and put online.

Last night (Wednesday March 20) also saw Daniel suspended from his job while investigations were ongoing. It was during this scene that Bethany’s potential guilt may have come to light.

The look that proves Bethany is involved? (Credit: ITV)

Is Bethany involved in Lauren’s disappearance in Coronation Street?

As Daniel offloaded about being suspended and insisted her cousin Max was involved, Bethany reassured him everyone was just freaking out over the “Lauren thing” and it would all calm down. She then insisted it could be a lot worse like it was for Roy who’d been arrested.

Daniel asked her: “I don’t think Roy killed Lauren, do you?”

Bethany appeared to hesitate and didn’t meet Daniel’s eye as she said: “No.”

“It’s just a nightmare for everybody,” Daniel said walking away. The camera then lingered on Bethany’s face looking undoubtedly guilty for just a moment too long.

Does that look mean she knows more than she’s letting on? Is Bethany therefore the key to finding out what really happened to Lauren?

Fans have certainly got their theories – here’s the top ones on how Bethany could be involved.

1. Bethany killed Lauren!

After the look, some viewers are especially sure Bethany was the one who offed Lauren!

“It’s Bethany innit? She looked well shifty when Daniel spoke about it AND she referred to Lauren in the PAST tense when talking to Max. A classic murderer’s giveaway,” said someone.

Another gasped:”Oh my god Bethany killed Lauren!”

“I feel that Bethany killed Lauren,” agreed someone else.

Does Max know something too? (Credit: ITV)

2. Bethany isn’t working alone…

Meanwhile, someone on X suggested Bethany was in this with Max! As Max runs about Weatherfield trying to find clues on Lauren‘s whereabouts, does he actually know exactly where she is? And is Bethany helping him?

A viewer began the speculation saying: “Max acting shifty about Lauren. And now Bethany, hmm… Also I know her and Max are cousins but she seemed quick to make out that Max doesn’t have it in for Daniel when he clearly does.”But does all this mean anything?

Meanwhile, someone else added: “New theory, Max and Bethany did Lauren in together.”

“Ohhhh. Maybe it was Max….. if she is dead that is. Or Bethany….. or both of them….. definitely wasn’t Freddie anyway,” agreed one more.

Lauren and Bethany share a similar past (Credit: ITV)

3. Bethany is hiding Lauren in Coronation Street

One theory suggests she and Lauren are in it together! Have they staged this whole thing? And if so, why?

A commenter wrote on X: “It looks more like Bethany is helping Lauren hide from the fascist group members!”

“Does Bethany know where Lauren is? Tell me they haven’t staged this for a story and some cash?” questioned one more.

Nathan groomed Bethany, but is he involved with Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

4. Nathan is involved

Long-time Coronation Street viewers will know that Lauren and Bethany have a connection in that both were groomed by gangs. Bethany was the subject of sexual grooming when evil Nathan Curtis sold her to his friends for sex. Lauren was groomed by racists and part of a Far Right gang.

One fan has no suggested Bethany’s past with Nathan, could have led to Lauren’s disappearance.

“Bethany prob behind Lauren’s disappearance and connected somehow to Nathan,” they said.

Someone else added: “I hope Lauren comes back soon, I got a feeling Nathan Curtis has abducted her getting revenge on Bethany or something.”

Could Nathan be involved?

5. Bethany wants to write an article

Perhaps Bethany doesn’t know what happened to Lauren at all, said some. The guilty look could be because she’s plotting to write another story on Daniel and one on Roy and doesn’t want them to find out.

As others speculated over her involvement someone suggested on Instagram: “I thought she was considering writing an article about the case.”

Is that all it is?

So, is Bethany involved?

Is this interest and behaviour just her journalistic instincts sniffing out a good story? Or does Bethany know something? Is she behind it all? Or has she been scared into silence?

There’s also been no mention of her money problems the last couple of weeks. Has the Far Right gang miraculously fixed those debts for her on the condition that she gave them Lauren?

What’s more Bethany’s attitude since she returned from London has been cold to say the least. She’s treated Daisy like something she stepped on and even published an article on her catfishing Ryan without permission for her own gain.

Things aren’t adding up for Bethany. Why is she really back? Who is pulling the strings? And just what does she know about missing Lauren?

