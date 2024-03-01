Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy and Bethany go to war – just as Ryan returns

Coronation Street spoilers tonight see Daisy and Bethany at war and Daniel caught in the middle. And then Ryan comes back! But why has he returned?

Also, Dee-Dee works out the truth about Adam and Harvey and she is not best pleased.

Steve learns a secret about Tommy Orpington and Gary and Maria are unsure how to help Liam. All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Daisy has Bethany fired (Credit: ITV)

Daisy reports Bethany

After the Chit-Chat article about the acid attack, catfishing and cheating, Daisy is out for blood. Namely, Bethany’s.

As Daniel apologises for not warning her about the piece, Daisy doesn’t want to hear it. He then tries to talk to Bethany, but she is also not interested in what he has to say.

Soon Bethany gets a call from her editor and tells Sarah Daisy has made a complaint. It’s resulted in Bethany being fired. Bethany storms over to see Daisy and tears into her for ruining her career. Daniel is also shocked that Daisy would do that.

As Daisy reveals more secrets about her and Ryan, Daniel is taken aback. And then when Daisy returns home, she’s stunned to see Ryan is back.

But why is he there?

Ryan is back – but why? (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee finds out the truth in Coronation Street spoilers

Nick discusses Harvey’s appeal with Dee-Dee and tells her he is worried for Sam. She asks for details and tells him she will look into it.

When she returns to the office, it’s clear she’s found something out as she stares Adam straight in the eye. Dee-Dee asks him outright if he is working on Harvey’s appeal, but will he confess?

Adam’s in big trouble! (Credit: ITV)

Tommy O’s leaving!

With Steve still reeling from Tracy’s affair with Tommy Orpington, he’s told some interesting news by Kevin. Kev reveals Tommy has accepted a job away from Weatherfield.

It turns out, it’s very far away from Weatherfield indeed – in fact, it’s in Spain at a football academy. He’s set to be assistant coach there.

However, the job is a secret at the moment. But will Steve use the information to his advantage?

Gary worries about Maria

After Liam’s bullying got so bad he considering taking his own life, Maria is terrified to let her son out of her sight. But Gary is worried about his wife.

He tells her they need to come up with a better plan for Liam as she’s in danger of making herself ill watching him around the clock. What does he have in mind?

Meanwhile, Dylan secretly gets his phone back and listens to a message from Mason. What will it say?

Cassie messes up

Evelyn and Cassie are preparing for Fiz and Tyrone’s return and cleaning the house.

Cassie asks Abi not to tell Tyrone she’s been using his car. But that might be easier said than done when Kevin points out she’s put petrol in the diesel engine.

Can Cassie sort this out before Tyrone comes back and finds out?

