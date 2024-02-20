Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee confronts Adam over Harvey’s appeal

Latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that Dee-Dee Bailey is to confront Adam Barlow over his helping of gangster Harvey Gaskell with his appeal.

This comes as Adam and Harvey have been working together to get Harvey freed from jail. Harvey convinced a man named John to confess to Natasha’s murder.

But will Adam hold his nerve when Dee-Dee confronts him over his recent whereabouts?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Adam discovers a hitch in Harvey’s plan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey’s appeal hits a setback

While John waits for his chemo appointment, Adam asks him where he was when Natasha was murdered.

Afterwards, Adam calls Harvey in prison. He tells him that there’s a problem with John’s evidence.

He reveals that there’s CCTV footage of John visiting a shop at the same time of Natasha’s murder.

Harvey demands that he destroy the footage. Will Adam go along with Harvey’s plan?

Nick and Leanne are shocked to hear of Harvey’s appeal (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Leanne learn about Harvey’s plan

A family liaison officer pops by the Bistro and tells Nick that someone has come forward claiming to have killed Natasha. The officer also reveals that Harvey is planning an appeal.

Nick and Leanne tell Sarah and Damon about Harvey’s appeal. Damon realises that Harvey must be paying someone to carry the can for his crime.

Will they realise that Adam is behind Harvey’s appeal?

Dee-Dee demands to know whether Adam is involved in Harvey’s case (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee confronts Adam

Later, Nick tells Dee-Dee about Harvey’s appeal. Dee-Dee asks him for all the details and promises to investigate.

Afterwards, she returns to the office. She looks Adam square in the eye, and demands to know if he’s working on Harvey’s appeal.

What will Adam tell her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

