Emmerdale: Rose will be Evan’s bone marrow donor, a new fan theory predicts

Yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, April 25) saw Will visit his ex-wife and Dawn’s mum – Rose – at the hospital.

He was contacted as her next-of-kin, entering the hospital to set the record straight.

One Emmerdale fan theory now predicts that Rose may be baby Evan’s bone marrow donor when his leukaemia storyline kicks off.

Rose wasn’t bothered about Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will visited Rose in the hospital

Yesterday, Will told Kim that he had some urgent work to tend to despite it being both of their days off.

He then secretly went to Hotten General Hospital and tried to remove himself from his ex-wife’s next-of-kin list.

His ex – Rose – was also Dawn’s mum, with the pair coming face to face for the first time in 20 years.

Rose didn’t bother to ask about Dawn, explaining that she abandoned her and Will so that she could spread her wings in Benidorm.

Will then condemned her for running away from her family, before going home and lying to Kim about where he’d been.

Baby Evan is diagnosed with leukaemia (Credit: ITV)

Baby Evan’s upcoming leukaemia diagnosis

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Billy and Dawn’s worlds are soon turned upside down after they spot a new bruise on Evan’s leg.

Dawn initially takes Evan to the GP but Liam encourages her to take her son straight to A&E.

After having some bloods taken at the hospital, Evan is then taken in for a bone marrow biopsy. Sadly, doctors then confirm that the baby has leukaemia.

Kim and Will arrive at the hospital and feel awful as they watch Billy and Dawn crumble after being told the news.

Will Rose be the hero of the hour? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Rose to donate bone marrow to Evan?

With Evan’s upcoming storyline, and with Rose’s arrival, one fan has linked these two events together. They now think that Rose will be a match for Evan and will be his bone marrow donor.

Calling it now, Rose will end up being a bown marrow donor for Evan, so predictable #emmerdale — Eli 🌌🪷 (@aaron_dingles) April 25, 2024

One fan shared: “Calling it now, Rose will end up being a bone marrow donor for Evan, so predictable.”

But, could this theory be right? Will this help Rose get back in her former family’s good books?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

