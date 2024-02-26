Coronation Street: Are Tracy and Steve over for good? Everything we know as Tommy flees

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw a shocked Steve McDonald come to terms with the fact that Tracy had been having an affair with footballer-turned-decorator Tommy Orpington.

This shocking revelation came soon after he asked Tracy whether she would join him in renewing their vows – to which she agreed.

Steve’s happiness was short-lived (Credit: ITV)

Tracy ends the marriage following affair with Tommy O

However, when Steve went to share the news with Tim, his friend revealed that he’d seen Tommy and Tracy in bed together.

Steve then confronted Tracy, who immediately came clean. Telling Steve that she was tired and bored of their marriage, she then called an end to it all.

Tim told a horrified Steve that Tracy had been having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Is it all over for Steve and Tracy?

In spite of the affair, Steve seemed keen to make the marriage work. However, Tracy was inistent that she wanted more out of life.

A heartbroken Steve then claimed to Tim that he had been the one to end things.

The marriage is clearly dead in the water for now – but could there be a reconciliation on the cards? Given their tumultuous history and years together, it’s not hard to imagine Tracy having second thoughts once the excitement of the affair is over.

If Tracy was hoping to make a go of things with Tommy, this too seems unlikely: he previously tried to call things off between them, and seemed disgusted in himself when confronted over the affair by Steve.

With the marriage over, will Tracy try to make things work with Tommy? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Exit for Tommy as Tracy comes clean

Following the collapse of her marriage, Coronation Street spoilers for this week reveal that Tracy is to tell her family all about the affair.

When she tells Ken and Amy what she’s done, they are appalled.

Meanwhile, Steve learns that Tommy is planning to leave Weatherfield for a job as a football coach in Spain.

With Tommy out of the way, could Steve sneak back into Tracy’s good books… or will she be left eyeing an exit of her own?

