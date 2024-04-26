Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Belle worry she is pregnant, baby Evan receive a heartbreaking diagnosis and Chas face the changes to her body head on.
Here are 14 huge spoilers for what’s coming up in Emmerdale next week.
1. Belle fears she’s pregnant
Stressed Belle worries she could be pregnant. She takes a test and is visibly relieved to see it’s negative.
However, Tom is clearly not happy. Will he take steps to rectify it?
2. Dawn worries for Evan
When Dawn sees a new bruise on Evan’s leg, she calls Dr Liam. He immediately tells her to take the baby to A&E.
A paediatrician examines Evan and wants to do some blood tests. Dawn is worried she will be accused of hurting her son.
3. Evan is very ill in Emmerdale spoilers
The paediatrician explains that Evan is very poorly. The blood test results show Evan has low haemoglobin and platelet levels and needs more tests.
An urgent biopsy is scheduled and Dawn and Billy are left terrified.
4. Heartbreaking diagnosis for Dawn
Evan is unsettled but as he’s nil by mouth, Dawn can’t feed him to calm him down. She’s beside herself with worry. Will and Kim head to the hospital to support Dawn and Billy.
The doctor confirms Evan has a form of leukaemia. Dawn buckles as her worst fears are confirmed.
5. Chas wears prostheses
Nervous Chas wears prostheses to the pub for the first time. The supportive women around her shower her with praise.
Charity assures her she doesn’t need them, but then Kerry makes insensitive comments. Chas lashes out and refuses to be defined by breasts.
6. Chas looks at her surgery scars
After the row with Kerry, Chas is downbeat. She admits she’s not been brave enough to look at her surgery scars.
Charity is supportive and agrees to look with her. Chas lifts her top and takes a deep breath before looking in the mirror, facing her new body for the first time.
More Emmerdale spoilers
7. Ruby and Moira in new feud
There’s no love lost between Ruby and Moira anyway, but next week things get worse when Moira accidentally splashes furious Ruby while driving.
The women later meet head-on down a single-track road and neither one will move. A tense stand-off ensues and it’s only broken by desperate Will who is trying to get to the hospital to be with Dawn.
8. Ruby spreads rumours
Although they sort things out on the road, when Caleb insists Ruby apologises, it’s clear the feud isn’t over. Instead, she starts a vicious rumour about Moira and spreads it around the village.
9. Drinks in the Woolpack lead to romance?
Ella arranges some drinks in the Woolpack to cheer Manpreet up. Claudette also comes along as well as Mandy and Gail. Drinks are soon flowing and they’re all having fun – with even Claudette loosening up.
It’s clear there is chemistry between Claudette and Bear, but will they act on it?
What else happens in Emmerdale spoilers for next week?
10. Manpreet kisses Billy
Meanwhile, Manpreet is still fawning over Billy, doing a terrible job of hiding her crush on him. Tipsy, she admits the truth to Ella, who implores her not to take it any further.
However when Billy is leaving, Manpreet grabs him and kisses him. Billy gently rebuffs her and Manpreet is left feeling terrible.
11. Charles finds out
Ella comforts Manpreet and assures her Charles never need find out about the kiss attempt. However she advises Manpreet to explain herself to Billy.
When Manpreet tries to apologise to Billy, Charles overhears everything. He storms off, but can their relationship be saved?
12. Isaac worries Moira
Isaac starts to take an interest in the farm and that delights Moira. However when he is shaken upon seeing an abandoned lamb, it’s clear the farming life may not be for him. Can Moira persuade him to join the family business?
13. Nicola gets a distraction
Jimmy is concerned the businesses are struggling. He comes up with the idea of a village fete to try and drum up some much-needed custom. Nicola is pleased to have a distraction and throws herself head first into organising it.
14. Charity pulls Mack up in Emmerdale spoilers
As Sarah continues to work at the garage, Charity isn’t impressed by Mack’s attitude towards her granddaughter. Charity confronts him about his behaviour, but will he admit his insecurities?
Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.
