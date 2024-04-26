Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Belle worry she is pregnant, baby Evan receive a heartbreaking diagnosis and Chas face the changes to her body head on.

1. Belle fears she’s pregnant

Stressed Belle worries she could be pregnant. She takes a test and is visibly relieved to see it’s negative.

However, Tom is clearly not happy. Will he take steps to rectify it?

Dawn and Billy can’t believe what’s happening (Credit: ITV)

2. Dawn worries for Evan

When Dawn sees a new bruise on Evan’s leg, she calls Dr Liam. He immediately tells her to take the baby to A&E.

A paediatrician examines Evan and wants to do some blood tests. Dawn is worried she will be accused of hurting her son.

Evan is taken for his biopsy (Credit: ITV)

3. Evan is very ill in Emmerdale spoilers

The paediatrician explains that Evan is very poorly. The blood test results show Evan has low haemoglobin and platelet levels and needs more tests.

An urgent biopsy is scheduled and Dawn and Billy are left terrified.

It’s the news Billy and Dawn were dreading (Credit: ITV)

4. Heartbreaking diagnosis for Dawn

Evan is unsettled but as he’s nil by mouth, Dawn can’t feed him to calm him down. She’s beside herself with worry. Will and Kim head to the hospital to support Dawn and Billy.

The doctor confirms Evan has a form of leukaemia. Dawn buckles as her worst fears are confirmed.

The women are supportive – until Kerry opens her mouth (Credit: ITV)

5. Chas wears prostheses

Nervous Chas wears prostheses to the pub for the first time. The supportive women around her shower her with praise.

Charity assures her she doesn’t need them, but then Kerry makes insensitive comments. Chas lashes out and refuses to be defined by breasts.

Charity support Chas (Credit: ITV)

6. Chas looks at her surgery scars

After the row with Kerry, Chas is downbeat. She admits she’s not been brave enough to look at her surgery scars.

Charity is supportive and agrees to look with her. Chas lifts her top and takes a deep breath before looking in the mirror, facing her new body for the first time.

Ruby’s made yet another enemy (Credit: ITV)

7. Ruby and Moira in new feud

There’s no love lost between Ruby and Moira anyway, but next week things get worse when Moira accidentally splashes furious Ruby while driving.

The women later meet head-on down a single-track road and neither one will move. A tense stand-off ensues and it’s only broken by desperate Will who is trying to get to the hospital to be with Dawn.

Will the locals believe Ruby’s tales? (Credit: ITV)

8. Ruby spreads rumours

Although they sort things out on the road, when Caleb insists Ruby apologises, it’s clear the feud isn’t over. Instead, she starts a vicious rumour about Moira and spreads it around the village.

Will Claudette and Bear finally get together? (Credit: ITV)

9. Drinks in the Woolpack lead to romance?

Ella arranges some drinks in the Woolpack to cheer Manpreet up. Claudette also comes along as well as Mandy and Gail. Drinks are soon flowing and they’re all having fun – with even Claudette loosening up.

It’s clear there is chemistry between Claudette and Bear, but will they act on it?

Manpreet makes a fool of herself (Credit: ITV)

10. Manpreet kisses Billy

Meanwhile, Manpreet is still fawning over Billy, doing a terrible job of hiding her crush on him. Tipsy, she admits the truth to Ella, who implores her not to take it any further.

However when Billy is leaving, Manpreet grabs him and kisses him. Billy gently rebuffs her and Manpreet is left feeling terrible.

Is it all over for Manpreet and Charles? (Credit: ITV)

11. Charles finds out

Ella comforts Manpreet and assures her Charles never need find out about the kiss attempt. However she advises Manpreet to explain herself to Billy.

When Manpreet tries to apologise to Billy, Charles overhears everything. He storms off, but can their relationship be saved?

Maybe the farming life isn’t for him! (Credit: ITV)

12. Isaac worries Moira

Isaac starts to take an interest in the farm and that delights Moira. However when he is shaken upon seeing an abandoned lamb, it’s clear the farming life may not be for him. Can Moira persuade him to join the family business?

The cogs are whirring for Nicola (Credit: ITV)

13. Nicola gets a distraction

Jimmy is concerned the businesses are struggling. He comes up with the idea of a village fete to try and drum up some much-needed custom. Nicola is pleased to have a distraction and throws herself head first into organising it.

Mack is told! (Credit: ITV)

14. Charity pulls Mack up in Emmerdale spoilers

As Sarah continues to work at the garage, Charity isn’t impressed by Mack’s attitude towards her granddaughter. Charity confronts him about his behaviour, but will he admit his insecurities?

