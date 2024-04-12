Emmerdale: Charles and Manpreet need to split up, fans beg

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, April 11), Charles and Manpreet tried to save their relationship by going out on a date.

However, Liam soon delivered Manpreet with some news that put their plans on hold.

Emmerdale fans have now begged for Charles and Manpreet to end things with each other.

Manpreet doesn’t want to marry Charles (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Manpreet rejected Charles’ proposal

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Charles recently lied to the Bishop that he was to get wed to Manpreet.

He later proposed to his girlfriend in the pub but she later admitted that she didn’t want to get married to him.

Last night, Manpreet spent the day in the café dwelling on her situation. She then opened up to Billy and revealed that she had no intention of ever marrying Charles.

Back at home, Charles agreed to push the subject to one side and book a table for them both to have a date night.

With Manpreet all dressed up, Liam then turned up and told her that Ruby had made an official complaint about her at work.

All of a sudden, Manpreet lost her appetite and decided against going on her date night with Charles.

Fans don’t think they make a good match (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg for Manpreet and Charles to end things

Fans have noticed some tension between Manpreet and Charles recently and now are calling for the couple to put themselves out of their misery and break up with each other.

One fan wrote: “The blip this relationship needs is Manpreet walking out on them all.”

Another person added: “I hope Manpreet dumps Charles!! That would teach him and his batty mother.”

A third viewer shared: “I hope now that Manpreet has knocked him back, Charles and his family leave for good…”

Will they make things work? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charles and Manpreet split up?

Manpreet has already decided that she’s not going to marry Charles anytime soon but is still trying to make things work with him for the time being.

But, can the couple turn their relationship back around and reignite the spark?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

