Emmerdale fans predict another mental breakdown for Belle as Tom’s ‘creepy’ moods escalate

Fans of Emmerdale fear that Belle Dingle is set for another mental breakdown in the face of Tom’s controlling behaviour.

Since getting married, Tom has exhibited a pattern of abusive behaviour towards Belle, growing jealous and quick to anger. Even prior to their marriage, the signs were there – with Tom pushing Belle in a huff and causing her to hit her head.

Tom continues down this dark path, secretly installing a tracker app on Belle’s phone so he can keep note of her movements. In last week’s episodes, when Belle deceived him over her whereabouts, he lashed out, destroying their home.

In an earlier argument, he also grew upset and destroyed the urn holding mum Lisa’s ashes.

But how much longer will Belle be able to cope with Tom’s continued abuse?

Married life hasn’t been good to Belle so far (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict mental breakdown for Belle

Writing on social media as recent episodes aired, a number of fans theorised that Belle’s mental health could suffer as Tom‘s ways worsen. In one Reddit thread, a fan suggested that Tom’s Jekyll & Hyde behaviour could lead to a breakdown for Belle.

“Tom can go dark side and just flip and go into a nice husband. The outcome is going to Belle having another mental breakdown and Cain beating the [bleep] out of Tom,” one fan wrote.

“Tom is manipulating Belle. I bet she ends up having another mental breakdown,” wrote another, over on X.

“I have a feeling Belle might end up having another breakdown after all this,” said a third.

“Don’t forget Belle had a breakdown when her mother died,” hinted a fourth.

Could Tom spur a relapse in Belle? (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s mental health crisis

After a year in prison for accidentally killing best friend Gemma, Belle first began to exhibit symptoms of mental illness. After seeing visions of Gemma, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and sectioned within a psychiatric facility.

In 2020, she suffered another relapse, following the death of mum Lisa and being blamed for a terrible car crash. Hearing Lisa’s voice, Belle attempted to stab Tracy Metcalfe, believing her to be Jamie Tate.

After the incident, Belle was hospitalised and once again stable. But will Tom’s continued abuse facilitate another relapse for Belle?

