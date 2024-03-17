Emmerdale spoilers: Tom steps up control of Belle as he tracks her every move on app

Latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal that manipulative Tom King continues to exert his control over wife Belle as he starts tracking her every move via an app on his phone.

Tom has stepped up his abusive attitude towards Belle since their recent marriage – emotionally blackmailing her on their wedding day, forcing her into a difficult conversation about her past with Angelica King, and punishing her for perceived misdemeanours with gaslighting and spiteful commentary.

In recent weeks, Belle’s attempts to spice up their marriage only further angered Tom – as he cruelly shut down her planned surprise at work.

But how far will Tom go in his abuse?

As he continues trying to control Belle’s every move, Tom starts tracking her with an app on his phone. Then, as he steps up his campaign to keep her under his thumb, he surprises Belle with a new addition to the family.

But will her reaction once again provoke Tom’s unpredictable fury?

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom has Belle under his thumb

As the story continues, Tom downloads an app on his phone which keeps track of Belle and her movements. But with Belle under constant surveillance, how long will it be before she once again attracts Tom’s ire?

Later, Tom brings home a rescue puppy as a gift for Belle. However, it quickly becomes clear that this is just another attempt at keeping Belle where he can see her.

But how will he react when Belle refuses to give up her job to look after their new pet?

