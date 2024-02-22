Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Tom humiliates Belle when she tries to inject some spice into their marriage.

Meanwhile, Charity is in a bad way and it culminates in her lashing out at Mackenzie and gravely injuring him. Will he be okay?

Also, Brenda and Nicola start to make amends. But will Bob soften?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Tom humiliates Belle

After their wedding ended in an argument where Tom accused Belle of putting her family first, the newlyweds went on honeymoon. They’ve now returned home and seem very much in love.

But last night (Wednesday February 21) saw Tom’s subtle controlling of Belle continue. As his new wife was putting washing in, Tom took over and tried to change her system. She stood up to him and he seemingly let her win, but as soon as she was out of the room, he pulled it all out of the machine. She came back to find him reorganising it all.

Tonight, Belle is having a chat with Lydia and Mandy about their sex lives. Mandy inspires Belle to give Tom a surprise…

She turns up at work to give her new husband a treat, but he is furious. He tells her off and she is left humiliated. But will she be the one apologising in the end?

Charity lashes out in Emmerdale spoilers

Despite thinking she’d turned a corner, nightmares of Harry continue to plague Charity. She is spinning out of control, still triggered by loud noises and is now having visions of Harry.

Liam realises there’s something seriously wrong, but when Mack arrives Charity dismisses it.

As her paranoia gets the better of her, she grabs something to protect herself. But another night terror soon sees her using the weapon to gravely injure Mack in what she believes is self-defence. Will he be okay?

Brenda and Nicola build bridges

Nicola and Brenda have a chat and start to realise the impact the crash is having on the other’s family. Brenda offers to give a witness statement on behalf of Angel, and Nicola is touched by her compassion.

However, Bob isn’t quite so forgiving. He agrees to hear Jimmy out who gives a touching speech, but Bob still can’t move past it.

As Jimmy confides in Will, Brenda goes to see Bob. She gives him some tough love, however he’s soon lashing out at Cathy.

Although he instantly regrets it, can the Hope family ever reconcile and move forward?

Bad news for Rhona in Emmerdale spoilers

The situation with Ivy is taking its toll on the Goskirk-Dingle clan. First, Rhona is told she needs to plead guilty to Ivy’s kidnap in order to have a chance of a lenient sentence.

Then Marlon is called to school where Leo has been in a fight.

When Leo wants to spend time with Paddy rather than Marlon and Rhona, April’s had enough. She lets rip at Rhona for abandoning them and prioritising Ivy. Will Rhona see her behaviour is affecting everyone and make a change?

