Emmerdale spoilers: Charity gravely attacks Mack as her PTSD worsens

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week can reveal that, as she continues to struggle with the aftermath of gangster Harry’s death, traumatised Charity Dingle lashes out – and attacks Mack. But what damage has she done?

This follows the events of Christmas, in which Charity attempted to rescue Mack from his kidnapper, Harry – Chloe’s dad. As the pair wrestled over a gun, a shot was fired, and Charity inadvertently killed the gangster.

Since then, she has been struggling with night terrors, visions of Harry and profound PTSD.

Struggling with her trauma, Charity goes to see Harry’s grave (Credit: ITV)

Charity pays Harry a visit

As the story continues, Mack feels relieved when Charity finally agrees to get some help with her agonising guilt over Harry’s death.

Looking for closure, she pays a visit to Harry’s grave at the Chuch where he is buried.

But, as she stands over Harry’s grave, she begins to feel defiant. After triumphantly trashing his grave, she begins to take her power back from the dead gangster.

But will this be enough for Charity?

Charity destroys Harry’s grave site (Credit: ITV)

Charity lashes out at Mack

Returning home after her cathartic visit with dead Harry, Charity is finally able to fall asleep.

But her rest is short-lived, and she soon wakes up after being plagued with nightmares of Harry.

After suffering another night terror, Charity lashes out and injures Mack (Credit: ITV)

As Liam begins to suspect that something might be amiss with Charity’s behaviour, Charity feigns nonchalance before him and Mack.

But, when alone, her paranoia begins to rise and she reaches for a weapon in self-defence.

After suffering another horrifying night terror, Charity wakes in fright – and winds up gravely injuring Mack.

What has Charity done?

