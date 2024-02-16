Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon desperately try to keep Ivy as April tears into Rhona for her behaviour

Our Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that, as Rhona Goskirk and Marlon Dingle desperately try to keep baby Ivy in their lives, daughter April reaches her limit – exploding at her mum for prioritising the baby.

Recent scenes saw Rhona kidnap baby Ivy in a last-ditch attempt to stop Gus from taking her daughter away to France. Although Rhona ultimately saw sense, she remains determined to keep Ivy in her life – to the detriment of the relationship to existing kids, Leo and April.

But will April’s meltdown be the wake-up call that Rhona needs, or will she continue in her quest for rights over Ivy?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers in full for this storyline below.

Ethan advises Rhona and Marlon on their case… but do they stand a chance? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona seeks advice about Ivy

Desperate to fight for Ivy, Rhona and Marlon seek legal advice from Ethan. He suggests that they tell Gus that they plan to apply for legal rights over Ivy.

Later, Ethan breaks the bad news that Rhona will have to plead guilty to kidnapping Ivy if she hopes to get a lenient sentence.

Will she take Ethan’s advice?

Furious April has had enough of being left out in the cold (Credit: ITV)

April explodes at Rhona over her behaviour

Later, Marlon gets a shocking call from Leo’s school. He and Paddy have to go and pick up Leo from school because he’s been in a fight.

After picking him up from school, the pair blame Leo’s sudden outburst on Rhona’s constant preoccupation with Ivy. But she and Marlon are left feeling defeated when Leo admits that he’d rather spend time with Paddy than Rhona and Ivy.

Just then, April arrives home, equally unhappy. She explodes at Rhona for abandoning her children, slamming her for prioritising Ivy.

How will Rhona react to April’s outburst? Can she reconcile her relationship with Ivy with the rest of her family?

