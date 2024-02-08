Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona kidnaps Ivy in desperate bid to keep her

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, February 8), Rhona runs away with baby Ivy so that Gus can’t stop her from seeing her.

With Gus planning on moving to France, Rhona acts quickly and takes baby Ivy away.

But, will she just make things worse for herself and Ivy in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marlon and Rhona have bonded with Ivy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona runs away with baby Ivy

With Gus deciding to move to France with Ivy, he allows Rhona and Marlon to spend the day with Ivy so that they can say goodbye properly before he leaves with her.

Rhona’s heartbroken when she cradles Ivy for what should be the last time. However, she then desperately packs up Ivy’s things and runs off with the baby.

Marlon panics when he realises that Rhona, Ivy and her belongings have all vanished and enlists Mary in helping him to look for them. But, will they find Rhona before Gus comes back?

Tom wants Belle to himself (Credit: ITV)

Belle and Tom’s ‘Sten do’ causes chaos

Tonight, Suzy worries when Tom walks into the office and sees Belle’s wedding dress.

She’s then forced to admit to Belle that Tom’s seen it before the big day. Tom’s not happy himself when he finds out that Marlon is doing the wedding cake, upset that he wasn’t consulted first.

The ‘Sten do’ soon gets underway as Mandy and Sarah have fun handcuffing Belle in the Woolpack.

As they drag Belle home for a separate hen do, Belle has a great time but Tom can’t help but miss his fiancé.

Tom then feels sorry for himself as he chats to Suni before Belle arrives to bring him home.

Ruby and Caleb are meant to be getting a divorce (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby and Caleb kiss

Ruby tries to get back into Nate’s good books, with Caleb and Nicky pleased that she’s making an effort.

However, Caleb starts to feel jealous when he sees Nate and Tracy together. Turning his attention to Ruby, it isn’t long before the pair kiss. Will they park their divorce plans to one side though?

Rachel pays Angelica a visit (Credit: ITV)

Nicola and Jimmy worry for their daughter

Nicola and Jimmy fear for their daughter when the Youth Justice Worker – Rachel – visits Angelica at home. But, will things go in their favour?

Tracy and Nate put up a front (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Nate struggle

This evening, Tracy and Nate try to hide their split from Frankie but it’s clear that nothing can be done to save their marriage…

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!