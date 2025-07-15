Coronation Street fans praise Sally Dynevor for ‘hero’ performance as Sally protects Joanie from killer Mick

Coronation Street fans have praised Sally Dynevor for her performance after last night’s (Monday, July 14) Mick prison escape scenes.

The episode saw Sally Metcalfe protect Joanie Michaelis from her sinister father Mick.

And, fans have now applauded Sally Dynevor for her role in the scenes, branding her the true star of the episode.

Sally protected Joanie from Mick (Credit: ITV)

Sally protected Joanie in Coronation Street

Last night on the cobbles, Mick Michaelis escaped from prison and headed straight to Weatherfield High looking for his daughter Joanie.

He was fuming to discover Sally had already picked Joanie up from her taster day, then trying to look for her at Sally and Tim’s house.

Then hearing that Sally was at the factory with Joanie, Mick turned up looking for her there. Sally then took Joanie to the Underworld roof to hide out from Mick, bonding with Joanie in a heartfelt moment.

With Mick then up on the roof with them, Joanie stood next to Sally and begged Mick not to hurt her. Sally had managed to get through to Mick, telling him that Joanie needed a chance at life, and he couldn’t give her that.

Mick then asked Sally Metcalfe to look after Joanie before handing himself into the police on the ground.

Fans have applauded Sally (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans praise Sally Dynevor for performance

With Sally Dynevor’s talent shining throughout the episode as Sally Metcalfe stood up to Mick, fans have now taken to social media to praise the actress for her performance.

One Coronation Street fan took to X and wrote: “OK, I’ll admit it. Sally Dynevor owned that episode in the scenes on the roof with Joanie and Mick.”

Another shared: “The fact that Sally Dynevor has been on Corrie for 40 years next year and she’s still carrying the show on her back after all this time is incredible. This is why Corrie needs to focus more on its older, longer serving cast – they can still deliver show-stopping performances.”

A third person added: “Skimmed through the episode and it belongs to Sally Dynevor. Love that for her. And I love that for us who wanted more Sally Metcalfe on Corrie.”

