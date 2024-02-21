Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom and Belle return home and his controlling nature rears its head again

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Belle and Tom are back from their honeymoon. But their loved-up happiness doesn’t last when she tries to assert herself – and Tom reacts…

Also, Charity is still struggling, but tries to find some peace by trashing Harry’s grave. Her relief is short-lived, however.

And, Nicola and Jimmy get a date for Angel’s sentencing. All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

It seems Tom isn’t Mr Nice Guy after all (Credit: ITV)

Tom controls Belle

After their wedding ended in harsh words from Tom as he tore into her family and their behaviour, viewers at home were left fearing for Belle as she had clearly she married someone who is trying to control her.

Nevertheless, Tom and Belle headed off on honeymoon, with Belle still wanting to make their marriage work. It seems things have got better and they’ve made up as they return home tonight totally in love.

But it doesn’t last.

Belle tries to assert herself and Tom isn’t happy. He puts his foot down, making it clear he’s the one in control. How will Belle react to his behaviour?

How long will it be before Belle realises what a terrible mistake she’s made marrying him? Or has she already realised it? And can anyone help her escape before things get even worse?

Desperate Charity wants her power back (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s nightmares continue in Emmerdale spoilers

It is obvious how much Charity is still struggling and Mack is at a loss over how to help her. He’s soon relieved when Charity finally agrees to get some help. However, she changes her mind when she visits Harry’s grave.

She starts to take back control. Charity defiantly trashes his grave and insists to him he will not beat her and she is taking her power back.

It’s a cathartic process for her and she is finally able to sleep that night, confident this is now firmly behind her.

However, it soon turns out it’s not that easy. Later in the night she has another nightmare about Harry. She realises this is far from over. But what will it take for her to get the help she so desperately needs? Can Mack persuade her she needs to see someone? Or will something awful have to happen for Charity to realise she’s not well?

It’s bleak for Angelica (Credit: ITV)

Angel gets her sentencing date

After the Youth Justice Worker told the Kings she had no choice but to recommend Angelica gets a custodial sentence, Nicola and Jimmy are distraught. They are desperate to help their daughter, but know there is no way out now after she confessed she was driving when Heath Hope died.

They receive the date for her sentencing hearing and are shocked that it is very soon. Devastated that the time they have left together is so short, Jimmy and Nicola wonder how to break the news to Angelica. As they set about preparing her for her future, it’s looking very grim for their little girl. Will they get through this?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!