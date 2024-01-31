As Angelica faces court in Emmerdale, here’s what a legal expert says about her future

Over in Emmerdale village tonight (Wednesday, January 31), Nicola and Jimmy feared for Angelica after Ethan’s revelation.

He revealed that she would most likely be given a custodial sentence in court.

But, as Angelica prepares to attend her court hearing, what would happen to the teen in real life?

Emmerdale: Angelica is preparing for court

Viewers of Emmerdale will be aware that Heath Hope died on New Year’s Day after falling victim to a car accident.

Cathy had stolen Wendy’s car and had gone joyriding with Angelica and Heath in the back seats.

However, the teens’ car then crashed. Bob and Wendy tracked them down but couldn’t save Heath.

Initially, both of the surviving girls blamed each other for the crash. However, Bob failed to believe his own daughter.

Eventually, Angelica couldn’t hide her guilt any longer and revealed that she had been the one driving when Heath died. She’d killed him.

After Angelica’s confession, she’s now preparing for her court hearing. Tonight though, Ethan told Nicola that Angelica would more than likely be given a custodial sentence for causing death by dangerous driving. But, what would happen to Angelica in real life?

Legal expert reveals what would happen to Angelica in real life

Angelica may be fourteen years old but she’s still old enough to be seriously punished for causing death by dangerous driving.

Legal expert Jack Tomlinson, a solicitor at leading criminal law firm Olliers, has explained what Angelica can expect to happen to her next after Heath’s death.

Angelica could be facing anything from a rehabilitation order to even a life imprisonment.

He explained: “When a 14 year old is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, they will appear before the Youth Court initially, where the proceedings are much more informal than within an ‘adult’ court. Causing death by dangerous driving is known as a grave crime, meaning it may be considered too serious for the Youth Court to impose a sentence. The Youth Court is restricted to imposing rehabilitation order, or at most a 2 year detention and training order (a prison sentence at a young offenders institute). The maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving for offences committed after 28 June 2022 is life imprisonment.

“If on conviction, the Crown Court considers that a youth rehabilitation order or detention order would be an insufficient punishment, the court may then sentence the youth to the same term that would be imposed upon an adult in relation to the same offence, which would be a life sentence. A minimum term would be set in addition to a minimum 5 year disqualification from driving.”

