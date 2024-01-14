Emmerdale: Emma Atkins reveals all on Charity Dingle’s upcoming PTSD storyline

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Emma Atkins’ character Charity recently ended up killing Harry in a desperate attempt to save Mackenzie’s life.

Harry was ready to kill Mack, but Charity managed to get hold of his gun, shooting him in the chest.

Emma Atkins has now revealed that Charity will suffer from PTSD in the aftermath of the shooting.

Harry was killed after suffering a gunshot wound (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity killed Harry

Recently, Charity managed to track down Mack. She was horrified to find him in a bad state as Harry pointed a gun towards him.

As Charity made herself known, Harry then started to aim the gun at her instead. This prompted Mack to jump on top of her.

As a tussle broke out on the floor, Chloe then told Charity to grab the gun as Charity then pulled the trigger.

Harry then fell to his knees with a gunshot wound to his chest – he then died from his injuries.

This meant that Charity had turned killer in an attempt to save her husband’s life.

Emma admits that Charity will struggle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Emma Atkins reveals Charity mental health struggle

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emma Atkins has revealed that Charity is set for a PTSD storyline in the wake of Harry’s shooting.

With Mack growing distant and going out stealing cars, Charity shuts herself out from her loved ones and struggles with the weight of Harry’s death on her shoulders.

Emma revealed: “Despite the fact that she did it to save Mackenzie, she’s never ever been in that situation before. She’s never had a gun in her hand.

“It’s so utterly traumatic and beyond anyone’s comprehension that it troubles her to the point where she can’t really relate to anyone.”

With Charity ‘locking it all in,’ Emma then described Charity as ‘a ticking time bomb.’

Other traumatic events within Charity’s life are also set to ‘come to the surface’ as Charity eventually seeks support through a therapy session. But, can Charity let her loved ones in?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

