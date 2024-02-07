Emmerdale: Belle needs to cancel wedding to Tom, fans give final warning

Belle and Tom have been busy planning their wedding recently since their magical, Christmas proposal scenes at the end of last year.

However, recently, Belle has grown frustrated that she’s been kept out of the loop regarding key wedding arrangements.

Emmerdale fans have now taken to social media to warn Belle away from Tom for the last time.

Belle wants a smaller wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle and Tom have scaled back their wedding

This week, Tom and Belle have been planning their wedding. However, Belle wasn’t happy to find out that Tom was more clued up on the wedding details than she was.

This comes after Tom booked the date for their wedding without consulting in Belle first.

Last night (Tuesday, February 6), Tom asked Jimmy to be his Best Man at the wedding. Given that Jimmy was pre-occupied with Angelica’s court case, Jimmy rejected Tom’s offer.

Belle then suggested that they scaled back the wedding as the village was going through a difficult time at the moment.

Tom didn’t seem best pleased with Belle’s change of plans, with some fans thinking that he came across as controlling.

Fans can’t warm to Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans warn Belle that Tom is wrong for her

Ever since Tom injured Belle on the night of Craig’s death after she rejected his initial proposal, fans have warned Belle to steer clear of her partner.

Now, with Belle set to marry Tom next week, fans have made one last attempt to call off the wedding after watching last night’s scenes.

One fan commented: “Belle deserves better then Tom – he physically abused her during the Dingle Flashback week and that seems to have been forgotten.”

A second person warned: “Tom is up to something, don’t trust him one bit.”

Tom is up to something, don't trust him one bit #emmerdale — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) February 6, 2024

So long as Tom gets that ring on your finger Belle and thinks it means he owns you….. #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt 🐄 🐄🐄 (@penniless_poet) February 6, 2024

Tom could and is slowly turning into his father Carl. #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) February 6, 2024

A third viewer said: “So long as Tom gets that ring on your finger Belle and thinks it means he owns you…”

A final person added: “Tom could be and is slowly turning into his father Carl.”

Belle and Tom say ‘I do’ (Credit: ITV)

Will the wedding go ahead?

Next week, Belle and Tom’s wedding is up in the air until Tom messages Belle to inform her that it is going ahead.

The pair then say ‘I do,’ with the couple getting married in front of their loved ones. However, the wedding reception brings with it lots of chaos as Tom complains that Belle’s family has ruined their big day.

But, is happiness in store for the couple and their future or is it doomed from the start?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

