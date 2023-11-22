Emmerdale: Caleb gets closer to working out Kim and Cain’s involvement in Craig’s death

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, November 22), Caleb becomes suspicious of Kim and reckons she had something to do with Craig’s death.

After hearing a phone call conversation, Caleb starts to piece everything together.

But, will he realise that Cain was also involved in Craig’s grisly end in Emmerdale spoilers?

Caleb overhears a conversation (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb becomes suspicious

Tonight, Caleb starts to become curious when he sees Kim acting differently when Craig is mentioned.

When Caleb brings up the topic of Craig once more, Kim tries to shut him up but this only makes him even more suspicious.

Later on, Kim speaks to Will about Craig in the Woolpack but has no idea that Caleb has overheard them both.

Hearing a phone call and realising that Kim did have something to do with the death of Craig, Caleb runs back to Nicky and fills him in on what he knows.

Caleb then confides in his son that he’s worried that Cain was also involved. But, will he figure out exactly what happened?

Chloe is planning on leaving the village (Credit: ITV)

Chloe prepares to leave

Last night (Tuesday, November 21), Chloe planned on moving away from the village and taking Reuben with her.

Now, as Charity and Mack settle back into life as a couple, Chloe books her tickets to France.

Charity and Mack have no idea that Chloe is about to take Reuben away from Mack. But, can they stop her?

Rhona comes to Dawn’s aid (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona helps Dawn

Rhona rushes to get Doctor Liam’s help when she notices Dawn suffering from some pregnancy pains outside.

But, as she helps Dawn with her pregnancy, will this make her think about her own situation with baby Ivy?

Lydia wants to get some closure (Credit: ITV)

Lydia makes a decision

Finding out that Craig’s funeral is this week, Lydia makes a huge decision and decides that she wants to attend the service. But, will Lydia get the closure she seeks?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

