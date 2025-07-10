Recognise Lisa Swain’s therapist Floyd? Here’s where you’ve seen Coronation Street newcomer Christopher Brand before

In Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, July 10), DS Lisa Swain attended a session with therapist Floyd played by Christopher Brand.

Being forced to go to therapy sessions if she wished to be taken off desk duty at the station, Lisa wasn’t a fan and spiralled at the mention of late wife Becky.

Actor Christopher Brand has appeared in the world of soap before though, here’s where he might seem familiar from.

Christopher plays therapist Floyd (Credit: ITV)

Who is Christopher Brand?

Christopher Brand is an actor from London, UK.

He is currently represented by Bloomfields Welsh Management, with Coronation Street being his most recent television appearance.

Who does Christopher Brand play in Coronation Street?

Christopher Brand made his first appearance in Coronation Street this evening as Floyd.

Floyd is DS Lisa Swain’s therapist, with the detective agreeing to attend therapy sessions in a bid to go back to the job she loved doing before her responsibilities were taken away from her after PC Craig Tinker’s death.

Lisa attended her first therapy session with Floyd (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Where else have you seen Christopher Brand before?

Christopher Brand has a lot of television and stage appearances under his belt.

And, he’s also appeared in a variety of soap scenes before. In 2017, he appeared in Emmerdale as the character Aubrey.

Aubrey was an associate of a diamond dealer, and did a deal with Charity Dingle and Frank Clayton in Home Farm.

Charity ended up making off with one of the diamonds while Lawrence White returned home and confronted Aubrey and his accomplice Harry.

Between 2001-2009, Christopher also starred in two episodes of BBC medical drama Doctors as Kenny Lopez and Mark Parker. In 2004, he also appeared in another medical drama – Casualty, as Fireman Dennis and as Ian McGuinness.

More recently, Christopher has appeared in television shows such as The Union, Bodies, and There She Goes.

His stage appearances also include The Tempest, Dracula, and Macbeth.

Floyd the Therapist in Coronation Street

Floyd is part of DS Lisa Swain’s current storyline. After Craig’s death, Lisa was affected by losing an officer. Memories of her late wife Becky’s death then started flooding back.

Under a lot of stress, Lisa then made a huge mistake at work by not giving locked-up teen Brody Michaelis his epilepsy pills, leading him to have a seizure in his cell.

DI Costello then told Lisa that she’d have to stick to desk duty for the time being until she attended a course of therapy.

This evening, Lisa attended her first session with Floyd but was really reluctant to speak up.

He reminded her that she’d need to attend all of the sessions before he could sign her off.

When Floyd then looked at his notes on Lisa’s background and brought up the topic of her late wife Becky, Lisa froze and started to spiral. But, will she attend another session with Floyd?

Read more: 7 people in danger as violent Mick causes chaos on Coronation Street after prison break

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!