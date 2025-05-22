All the ‘flaws’ in Coronation Street Craig death scenes revealed as Colson Smith speaks out on exit

Craig Tinker sadly lost his life in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, May 21), and now fans have spotted some ‘flaws’ in these death scenes.

Actor Colson Smith has spoken out about Craig’s death being the ‘perfect’ way to end the character’s journey.

But, some things haven’t added up for viewers of the ITV soap…

Colson knew Craig needed to die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Colson Smith speaks out on Craig death

In the hospital yesterday evening, Craig Tinker suffered severe swelling to his brain and passed away.

Asha, Kirk, Maria, and his colleague Jess all watched on through the hospital room window as Craig’s time of death was called by the medics.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about Craig’s axe, Colson Smith shared: “For me to go, I would want to die. I would want the door to be shut so I can kind of know in my head that Corrie has been this, Corrie has done that, and it is now done, and so is Craig’s journey.

“So I think Craig dying and Craig dying in the line of duty as a copper, that kind of hero’s death was by far the most perfect story for the exit.”

But, despite a ‘perfect’ soap exit for Colson, fans have spotted several ‘flaws’ in the scenes.

Some things didn’t make sense to viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘Flaws’ in Craig Tinker death scenes explored

1. Hospital blinds

When Craig was in his dying moments, Maria, Kirk, Asha and Jess were all staring through the window at him.

As soon as Craig started to flatline, medics would’ve given him some privacy by shutting the blinds, but fans have noticed that they remained open for people to ‘gawp’ at him through the window.

One fan on X said: “They usually close the blinds, poor Craig being gawped at.”

Another agreed: “They would have closed the blinds.”

2. Lack of close relatives at hospital

Admittedly, most of Craig’s connections on the Street have long gone now (dead or departed), but his close friends weren’t in any rush to visit him at the hospital.

Kirk took his sweet time in being tracked down and heading to the hospital, with the rest of Craig’s mates not bothering to show their faces.

One person wrote: “You’d have thought PC Tinker’s closest relatives, would be at the hospital bedside. This copper must have other work, and why would paramedic girl still hang around?”

Make it make sense (Credit: ITV)

3. Body cam

Taking it back to the moment Craig was attacked, one fan wondered why Craig didn’t have his body cam on so that the police could work out that Mick Michaelis was behind the attack.

They wondered: “Surely Craig would have a body cam?!”

This would’ve stopped the quizzing of Craig on his death bed, as he knew who attacked him but was unable to get his words out to Asha and Jess.

4. Lack of hospital security

Only Detective Sergeant Lisa Swain and Police Officer Jess were at the hospital just before Craig died.

Considering the severity of his attack, surely more security or police would’ve been guarding his room in case the attacker came back?

On X, a Corrie viewer said: “Swain to the rescue… the only copper available at the hospital, no security around or anything!”

5. Mick being at the hospital

As well as Craig being in the hospital, Lou was also there to get her head wound seen to.

However, despite having just attacked Craig, Mick headed to the hospital to see Lou…

For a wanted man, Mick was risking everything in being in the area. Yet he didn’t seem in much panic about possibly being caught.

A viewer asked: “Why would Mick the [bleep] have gone to the hospital?”

