Coronation Street fans devastated as Craig Tinker’s attacked ahead of death: ‘He deserved better’

Coronation Street fans have been left emotional after Craig Tinker was attacked last night by Mick Michaelis.

On the cobbles yesterday evening (Monday, May 19), Mick pulled out a bat and whacked Craig over the head.

And, with his death about to air on screen, fans aren’t happy with the way he’s being killed off.

Craig was brutally attacked (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker’s death in Coronation Street

Craig Tinker’s time on Coronation Street is about to come to a tragic end and it’s all down to Mick Michaelis.

Last night, Craig tried to prove himself to Kit by investigating a disturbance by himself. Heading to Lou and Mick’s house, Craig was turned away by Lou.

Later on though, going out on patrol, Craig pulled a drunk Mick over in his van whilst alone. He then went to grab a ‘breath kit,’ but the pure mention of the word ‘kit’ was enough to provoke Mick further.

Mick then pulled out a baseball bat from his van and threatened Craig with it.

He then hit Craig over the head, and watched him fall unconscious onto the floor. He then grabbed his van keys back and scarpered, leaving Craig with an awful head wound.

Craig’s about to die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans devastated as Craig Tinker’s time nears its end

With Craig about to die as a result of Mick’s attack in Coronation Street, fans have taken to social media absolutely heartbroken.

They think Craig deserves better than to be tragically killed off in such a brutal way.

One fan on X commented: “Ugh poor Craig, he deserved better.”

Another person said: “Murdering Craig Tinker is hands down the most brutal thing Corrie could ever do… He had BEST come round and sail off into the sunset. You can’t kill Craig.”

A third viewer added: “Not a Craig fan but imagine being killed off by the most pointless character we’ve seen in years. I’d be livid if that was my exit.”

A fourth person shared: “I don’t think I’ve ever been as gutted to see somebody be attacked like I have been for Craig Tinker. Why, Corrie, why?!!!”



A final person ended: “Is this really the end for Craig? This is so sad.”

