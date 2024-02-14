Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Liam searches for ways to kill himself

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that, as Gary and Maria learn the extent of his bullying, Liam searches for ways to end his misery… by killing himself.

Will Liam go through with his plan?

Elsewhere, Bobby is left embarrassed as he makes his affections known to Lauren. Then, Amy is suspicious of mum Tracy’s behaviour.

And, as Simon promises to curb his drinking, Leanne proposes to a shocked Nick. And, Paul urges Summer to think of her future.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Gary and Maria are horrified to learn the extent of Liam’s bullying (Credit: ITV)

Liam hits an all new low

When Liam tells Maria that he’s not going to school anymore, Gary and Maria go to see Mrs Crawshaw. They tell her how Liam’s refusing to go to school because he’s being bullied by Mason and Dylan.

Mrs Crawshaw tells them that there’s nothing she can do until they find proof of the bullying. Later, Eileen tells Maria to check Liam’s socials – the evidence she needs is likely to be there.

Afterwards, Maria creates a fake SendPx account. She sends Liam a follow request. As she scrolls through the comments on his account, her face drops.

She and Gary tell Liam that the only option left is for him to change schools.

Afterwards, in his bedroom, Liam googles ways he can kill himself.

Bobby makes his feelings known to Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Bobby’s shown up by Lauren’s mystery man

Bobby hands Lauren a bunch of flowers on Valentine’s day. However, he’s left embarrassed when a delivery man arrives with a huge bouquet, also for Lauren.

Lauren thanks Bobby for the flowers – but as her phone rings, Bobby assumes she’s spoken for.

Lauren snaps at the caller and tells them to leave her alone.

Tommy tells Tracy that they’re finished (Credit: ITV(

Amy grows suspicious at Tracy’s behaviour

Amy admires the Valentine’s card that Steve gave to Tracy. He tells her that Tracy didn’t buy him one.

Meanwhile, at the flower shop, Tommy tells Tracy that they’re finished. Tracy pretends that she doesn’t care.

Suddenly, Amy appears and demands to know what’s going on. Has she caught Tracy in the act?

Will Amy discover what her mum’s been up to? (Credit: ITV)

Simon makes promises he can’t keep

Simon admits to Nick, Leanne and Toyah that he’s been drinking too much. He promises that he intends to change.

Leanne hugs Simon, but Nick clearly doesn’t share her optimism.

Can Simon curb his drinking habit?

Nick is shocked when Leanne pops the question (Credit: ITV)

Leanne proposes to Nick

Leanne is shocked when Toyah lets slip that Nick was planning to propose to her. Spurred on by this news, Leanne gets down on one knee and proposes to Nick.

But will Nick accept?

How will Nick react? (Credit: ITV)

Paul urges Summer to think of the future

Paul urges Summer to accept the offer to go to America. He tells her that he doesn’t want to hold her back.

Will Summer leave Weatherfield for the States?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

