Coronation Street: Lauren storyline has multiple flaws, fans complain

Currently on Coronation Street, the main storyline on screen at the moment is that of teenager Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.

DS Swain and PC Tinker are investigating into the matter, with Roy becoming their main suspect so far.

However, invested Corrie fans have now spotted a series of flaws within the soap’s big ‘murder’ storyline.

Lauren has been missing for almost a month (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren’s ‘murder’ case

Just under a month ago, Lauren Bolton abandoned her flat. Bobby immediately became concerned that something had happened to her and reported her missing to the police.

Roy then offered to clean the flat for Evelyn as she was set to be charged a sum of money for the state that Lauren had left it in.

After Sean found blood on Lauren’s curtains, Roy was soon questioned over his relationship with Lauren. DS Swain became suspicious of him after finding out that he had cleaned the flat and had washed Lauren’s clothes.

With a forensics team discovering a large amount of blood in the flat as well as a broken chair leg, it wasn’t long before both Daniel and Roy were suspected to be involved in the disappearance.

However, it was Roy that was arrested as DS Swain then revealed that Lauren was likely murdered.

Roy should be proved innocent by now (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans point out number of flaws in Lauren case

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to share a number of errors within the Lauren storyline which have clearly gotten on their nerves.

One fan complained: “Why not, at the very least, reveal the boyfriend at this point? They keep having Swain say she’s pulled Lauren’s phone records. Therefore, evidence of her calls with the boyfriend (or not boyfriend, or whoever it was) should be right there.”

Another person added: “You’re absolutely right, we’re given no legitimate suspects behind the disappearance, except for characters it obviously isn’t and would involve years worth of character development discarded to be viable.”

A third viewer contributed: “Not to address any of your points but it all feels very un-Roy like to me.

“If I was writing Roy, as I know him as a viewer, he would do the cleaning but would be overwhelmed with guilt for not reporting the blood. He would feel remorse for being too harsh on Lauren, for giving up on her.

“He would walk himself to a jail cell saying he deserves to be locked up for denying Lauren a fair investigation and for enabling the perpetrator to get away.”

Fans have uncovered more flaws (Credit: ITV)

More flaws in Lauren storyline uncovered by fans

And, the flaws just keep on coming as fans continue to share more issues with the current Corrie storyline.

One fan pointed out: “Why has there been not a single mention by the police (unless I missed it) of the obvious choice? The mystery boyfriend. That would make too much sense. Instead, they go after Roy…”

Another person shared: “It’s so confusing. Not to mention Roy stated multiple times he cleaned because of Evelyn. Bobby said Roy cleaned because of Evelyn. What did the police not do? Speak to Evelyn.”

A final fan finished: “I don’t understand but why did Craig and Swain dress up in forensic suits analysing the crime scene in Lauren’s flat?

“Both their jobs are being a detective and a police officer and none of that fits into forensics which is a totally different thing and makes no sense at all.”

Did you spot any of these flaws? What do you make of the Lauren storyline? What happened to her?

