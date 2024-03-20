Bethany’s behaviour heavy hint she knows what happened to Lauren in Coronation Street

Coronation Street aired a very suspicious moment for Bethany Platt tonight – but does this hint she knows more about Lauren Bolton’s disappearance than she is letting on?

As Daniel ranted about the latest development in the case to his girlfriend, she seemed to be acting strangely. And a momentary look of guilt could indicate Bethany’s involvement. Does she know anything? And if so, just how much?

Daniel was interviewed over missing Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Daniel suspended over Lauren’s disappearance

Daniel found himself suspended from work in tonight’s Corrie (Wednesday March 20) after someone reported him for being under suspicion over Lauren’s ‘murder’. Daniel firmly believed it was Max and he immediately confronted him.

Max denied it and David told Daniel to leave. Later Daniel talked to Bethany and told her it was definitely Max. When Daniel said he didn’t admit it, but he could still tell Bethany shook her head and asked: “Why would he do that, though?”

“Because he’s nasty. He’s got it in for me. He always has, I don’t know why,” Daniel said.

Bethany then pointed out Daniel once pushed Max down the stairs in his flat. However Daniel insisted they were past that and he’d been really supportive of Max in the STC.

Her journalism career seems to come before anything else for Bethany (Credit: ITV)

Bethany looks guilty over Lauren in Coronation Street

Bethany reassured him everyone was freaking out over the “Lauren thing” and it would all calm down. She insisted it could be a lot worse like it was for Roy who’d been arrested.

Daniel asked her: “I don’t think Roy killed Lauren, do you?”

Bethany appeared to hesitate and almost couldn’t meet Daniel’s eye as she said: “No.”

“It’s just a nightmare for everybody,” Daniel said walking away. The camera then lingered on Bethany’s face looking decidedly guilty for just a moment too long.

Does that look mean she knows more than she’s letting on? Is Bethany the key to finding out what really happened to Lauren?

Lauren and Bethany had a connection (Credit: ITV)

How Bethany is involved in the Lauren case in Coronation Street

Before Lauren went missing, Bethany interviewed her for Chit Chat Magazine and published a story on her involvement with the Far Right gang.

Bethany then started to get threatening messages from the gang and told Daniel she was feeling a bit uneasy about the whole thing.

Since Lauren’s disappearance, Bethany has kept a close eye on the case, joining Daniel to ask questions about her whereabouts. She also seems very sure of Daniel’s innocence in the whole saga.

So what else does she know?

Is this interest and behaviour just her journalistic instincts sniffing out a good story? Or does Bethany know something? Is she behind it all? Or has she been scared into silence?

There’s also been no mention of her money problems the last couple of weeks. Has the Far Right gang miraculously fixed those debts for her in return for Lauren?

Bethany’s attitude since she returned from London has been cold to say the least. She’s treated Daisy like something she stepped on and even published an article on her catfishing Ryan without permission for her own gain.

Could Bethany know something about Lauren? And if so, just how much?

