As Coronation Street’s Bobby reports Lauren missing, top fan theories on what’s happened

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw a worried Bobby visit the police station to report Lauren Bolton as missing. This follows her sudden and mysterious disappearance from Weatherfield.

Introduced as a used, abused and manipulated member of Griff’s racist gang, Lauren hasn’t had an easy life. Although she managed to extricate herself from Griff’s influence – and even find a job at the cafe – she remains highly vulnerable.

It was revealed that Lauren has a mystery boyfriend – one who has been sending her expensive gifts and bouquets of flowers. And now, worryingly, she seems to have disappeared – only a week after Bobby discovered a series of bruises on her body.

Coronation Street: Lauren sparks worry following sudden exit

After being sacked by Roy after he caught her rifling through Bethany’s bag, Lauren abruptly disappeared from the scene. Paying her a visit, Bobby found the flat empty, with the door unlocked.

As he continued to worry tonight (Monday, February 26) Bobby paid a visit to Craig at the police station. Craig duly promised to investigate.

But where is Lauren? A number of fans have shared their theories on X amid the ongoing storyline. Read them all below…

Kidnapped!

“Door unlocked, bacon sandwich left untouched Lauren’s been kidnapped I think,” said one fan, suspicions raised by the state of Lauren’s apartment.

“Reckon Lauren’s dodgy mystery man has taken her,” said another referring to the mysterious man who has been leaving Lauren expensive gifts and boquets of flowers recently.

“Has Lauren been kidnapped by the boyfriend?” echoed another.

This seems to be the prevailing theory. But who is Lauren’s mystery man?

Joel Deering

Fans recently learned that Dee-Dee’s man, Joel, isn’t all that he claims to be – hiding a secret wife from Dee-Dee. However, others think that he might have an even darker secret up his sleeve.

“Joel is defo the one beating the [bleeped] out of Lauren on Corrie. An extra marital fling? Lauren going missing right after he gets rumbled? Call me Jessica Fletcher because I reckon I have him clocked,” joked one fan.

Tommy Orpington

Meanwhile, others have wondered whether Tommy Orpington could be responsible for Lauren’s sudden disappearance.

“Clogs are turning. What if Tommy is the one pursuing Lauren? It was mentioned about him getting flowers, then Lauren ends up with a big bouquet. Why suddenly bring him back in? I don’t think it was just for the affair storyline,” one eagle-eyed viewer suggested.

Nathan Curtis or Neil Clifton

Meanwhile, it could be possible that Lauren’s disappearance could tie in to Bethany Platt’s own past. Specifically, sex ring leaders Nathan Curtis and Neil Clifton.

“I still strongly believe that the big long running Coronation street storyline will be Bethany exposing the truth over Lauren’s real boyfriend. Nathan Curtis or Neil Clifton. Bobby will be concerned as he’s found bruises on her arm. This will draw on Bethany’s history,” said a fan.

Roy’s in trouble

Whatever the case may be, this could spell trouble for Roy – the last person to see Lauren, and who has his own past with the teen after she propositioned him in a moment of confusion.

“I think someone has abducted Lauren/she staged her own disappearance and Roy will get accused of doing something to her,” this fan said.

Where do you think Lauren has gone?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

