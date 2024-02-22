Coronation Street: Joel is STILL lying to Dee-Dee about ‘wife’ and they are teamed up against her, a new fan theory suggests

Coronation Street fans are still convinced Joel isn’t being honest with Dee-Dee, despite his big confession last night. So what else could he be hiding?

On Wednesday (February 21) Joel came clean to Dee-Dee about his wife and daughter. However, Corrie viewers are still suspicious of him. They are sure Dee-Dee definitely can’t trust him.

Dee-Dee was left shocked by the truth last night (Credit: ITV)

Joel comes clean in Coronation Street

After weeks of acting suspiciously and being seen rowing with a woman named Emily, Joel was forced to confess the truth when Alya had CCTV footage of him with Emily and she revealed it to Dee-Dee.

Joel then told Dee-Dee he wasn’t having an affair, but that Emily is his secret wife. Not only that, but they share a daughter together, who has just turned one.

He insisted they were separated and getting a divorce. Joel even claimed they split up 18 months ago.

Dee-Dee was in total shock as he went on to say things hadn’t been right with his wife for a long time after they rushed into things too quickly. However, then Emily fell pregnant so they decided to try again.

But Joel cheated on Emily while she was pregnant so she kicked him out.

Dee-Dee wanted to know if he was lying about anything else and asking him not to make a fool of her. But even though he promised, she said she couldn’t trust him. She said if he’d told her at the start it could have worked and then told him they were over.

Is Joel telling the truth about Emily? (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced Joel is still lying

Those watching at home don’t think Joel is being honest even now. And one theory in particular suggests it’s all a set-up to get inside knowledge at Dee-Dee’s law firm.

“Why do I think that isn’t Joel’s wife but is his business partner and they [are] trying to get inside knowledge of the law firm where Dee-Dee works and he is using her,” suggested one fan.

Others warned Dee-Dee not to trust him: “Only got Joel‘s word that he and his wife have been split up for 18 months, so I’d take that with a pinch of salt if I was Dee-Dee,” mused one.

“Don’t believe a word out of the liar’s mouth Dee-Dee,” added someone else.

So what is Joel hiding in Coronation Street?

There were a few who believe Joel’s secret is far more sinister – and that’s he connected to other street residents and not in a good way.

One theory suggests he’s Lauren’s dodgy boyfriend and he’s the one who’s beating her up.

A commenter suggested on X: “Didn’t Lauren’s secret boyfriend buy her an expensive piece of jewellery a while back…could be Joel, made some excuse about bracelet for his daughter?”

“Joel is defo the one beating the [bleep] out of Lauren on Corrie,” added one more.

Is Joel hiding something else – something worse? (Credit: ITV)

Others think his connection to the cobbles is even worse: “I still think Joel is connected to Damon or Harvey?” they wrote. “I just have that feeling.”

Earlier this week, fans were convinced Joel was related to Bethany Platt’s groomer, Nathan Curtis.

