Coronation Street star Calum Lill reveals all on Joel’s secret wife and daughter

Since his arrival on the Street, fans have been suspicious of Dee-Dee’s new boyfriend, Joel Deering – they’ve thought he’s been hiding something for quite some time.

Joel’s been a man of mystery, not revealing too much about his background or life before meeting Dee-Dee.

However, it has now been confirmed that Joel has indeed been keeping a huge secret from his girlfriend. Actor Calum Lill has now revealed all.

Joel’s got a daughter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel has a wife and daughter

It turns out that Joel’s been keeping a huge secret from Dee-Dee – he has a wife and a daughter that he’s failed to tell her about.

Last week, Joel told Dee-Dee that he’d meet up with one of her clients for a meeting in the Bistro.

However, once he got there, he was soon approached by a rather angry woman – Emily – who wasn’t best pleased with him.

Toyah soon started to become suspicious of Joel after watching him guide Emily out of the restaurant.

He then told her to leave him alone and stay away. However, this mystery guest’s identity has now been revealed to viewers. Emily is actually his wife.

Adding to this, Joel also has a daughter. Dee-Dee is unaware that either of them exist!

Calum has revealed that Joel never meant to harm Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Calum Lill speaks out about Joel’s secret

With Joel’s wife turning up, Calum Lill has spoken to Entertainment Daily! and other media about his big secret reveal.

He explained: “So we find out he’s actually got a wife and a daughter. He’s going through the divorce but legally she’s not his ex-wife yet.

“He’s just dug a huge hole for himself. It doesn’t look good.”

Calum then added: “He really wants to be a good dad but I think he knows he’s not going to get it.”

As for Dee-Dee, Calum confessed: “He’s not meant to harm her.” But, will Dee-Dee see it this way? Will she be able to forgive him when she eventually finds out the truth?

