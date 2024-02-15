This week in Coronation Street, Lauren Bolton’s boyfriend has been the topic of conversation amongst her friends Gav, Max and Sabrina.

She’s been acting shifty every time he’s mentioned, explaining that he’s too busy to meet them. Recently, she decided to call things off with him though.

Last night (Wednesday, February 14), she met a mystery person at her flat door that could’ve been the guy she was dating…

But, who is Lauren’s mystery boyfriend? Here are six theories on who Lauren is dating.

Is Damon dating both Lauren and Sarah? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Lauren boyfriend theory 1: Damon

Ever since Lauren announced that she has a new boyfriend, viewers were quick to share their guesses online.

Taking the number one spot is Damon Hay – the guy who is currently dating Sarah Barlow.

But, could he also be dating Lauren? Well some fans certainly think so.

One fan wrote: “I wonder if Lauren’s boyfriend is Damon?,” whilst another person feared: “I hope Lauren’s new bf isn’t Damon.”

Nathan groomed Bethany, but is he doing the same to Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

2: Nathan

With Lauren being so mysterious about her boyfriend’s identity, some viewers are now worried that she might be in trouble.

After noticing the similarities in Lauren and Bethany Platt’s appearances, some fans are fearing that Lauren might be being groomed by Nathan.

One fan commented: “So what if the mystery bf turned out to be Nathan? It’s been 5 years since he was sent down, and that’s an eternity in soap years, not to mention the justice system seems very fluid to be able to match whatever scenario needs to be made up for the viewers.

“Also Lauren just seems like the perfect profile of a person that Nathan would groom.”

Joel is rather mysterious (Credit: ITV)

3: Joel

One fan theory reckons that Lauren’s boyfriend could be Joel – the boyfriend of Dee-Dee.

He came into the soap without viewers knowing much about him and seems a rather random addition to Weatherfield unless there’s more to him than meets the eye.

With Joel having helped Lauren out as her solicitor before, one fan suggested: “I was thinking that it will be Dee-Dee’s boyfriend.”

But, could Joel actually be dating two women at the same time? Is he seeing Lauren?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Who is Lauren seeing? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Lauren boyfriend theory 4: Someone from O-Vidz

Lauren recently got found out by Ryan for posting some inappropriate and explicit videos onto O-Vidz.

She was also seen skipping work to get dolled up in the flat. Now, it is possible that Lauren met a client on O-Vidz and started seeing them in real-life.

One fan suggested: “I think it’s because she has been meeting clients from her online only fans type page.” But, could one of these clients be her boyfriend?

Let’s not rule him out… (Credit: ITV)

5: Roy

Okay, so this one seems a little bit far-fetched – but in the world of soap, you can’t rule anything out.

Afterall, Lauren was caught in a misunderstanding in which she offered to sleep with Roy in return for a place to stay.

Now, one fan has kept going with this idea and believes that Lauren could be dating Roy!

They typed: “There will be a twist and the guy Lauren is seeing is… Roy.” Never say never!

Tommy is currently dating Tracy behind Steve’s back (Credit: ITV)

6: Tommy Orpington

Tommy Orpington is currently dating Tracy whilst Steve stays oblivious to the affair.

Now, Corrie fans reckon that Tommy could be dating Lauren as well – making him quite the player.

One fan suggested: “I think Lauren’s secret boyfriend is Tommy O! The massive bunch of flowers gave it away last night! He’s forever in the flower shop and when he came back into the show at Christmas he went to the flower shop! I’m convinced it’s him!”

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Who is Lauren dating in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!