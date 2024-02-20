Coronation Street: Joel Deering and Nathan Curtis are brothers, new fan theory predicts

Over in Coronation Street, Joel has been hiding a huge secret from Dee-Dee – he has a wife and daughter but hasn’t told her about them.

Last night (Monday, February 19), Alya started to become suspicious of Joel and his behaviour.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Joel could also be hiding the identity of his brother from Dee-Dee too.

Joel got into a car with his wife (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel has a secret family

Last night, Joel left his wallet behind in Dee-Dee’s flat. Dee-Dee then found a receipt for a jeweller’s, revealing to Adam and Alya that he’d spent a lot of money.

Joel overheard them gossiping and lied that he’d bought cufflinks for himself, with Alya joking that he has expensive taste.

Later on, Alya became suspicious of Joel as she caught him talking to someone on the phone with a serious tone.

After seeing Joel get into a car with another woman, Alya was concerned when Toyah admitted that Joel had been arguing with the same woman in the Bistro just days before.

Viewers will know that Joel is actually hiding a huge secret from Dee-Dee – he has a wife and daughter…

Does it make sense? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Joel and Nathan Curtis related?

For quite a while, fans have wondered whether Joel has any connection to Lauren Bolton and her mystery boyfriend.

They’ve also wondered if Lauren has a connection to Bethany’s groomer – Nathan Curtis.

In a new fan theory, Joel and Nathan have now been linked as being brothers, both having something to do with the young Weatherfield character.

Today’s 6am shower thoughts. Joel (Dee Dee’s BF) and Nathan (Bethany’s groomer from years ago) ARE BROTHERS!! and something is going on with them, and Lauren!!#CoronationStreet #Corrie — Vicki ⭐️ (@xViCkIx_) February 20, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Today’s 6am shower thoughts. Joel (Dee-Dee’s BF) and Nathan (Bethany’s groomer from years ago) ARE BROTHERS and something is going on with them and Lauren!!”

Is Joel connected to Nathan? (Credit: ITV)

Are Joel and Nathan siblings?

Joel’s a mysterious guy and it’s become clear that he’s gotten good at hiding family members away from Dee-Dee.

Viewers also know that Lauren’s former boyfriend has been hassling her recently. But, could it all be connected? Could Nathan Curtis be making a Corrie comeback? And, is Joel his brother?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

