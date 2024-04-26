Emmerdale: Will still legally married to Rose, a new fan theory predicts

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, April 25), Will went to the hospital and came face to face with Dawn’s mum and his ex-wife, Rose.

He then had a go at her for leaving him and Dawn decades ago, furious with her.

One Emmerdale fan theory now reckons that Will may still be legally married to Rose…

Will was called in as next-of-kin (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will met Rose at the hospital

In the Dales yesterday, Will lied to Kim that he had to go out on a last minute call and so couldn’t be with her on their day off.

Will then proceeded to go to the hospital where he faced Dawn’s mum and his ex-wife – Rose – after twenty years.

She’d suffered an injury whilst out with her mates, with Will being contacted as he was still down as her next-of-kin.

Will had gone to the hospital to be removed off of the hospital’s contact list. He then started tearing strips into Rose for abandoning Dawn when she was a child.

Rose didn’t seem bothered about knowing anything about Dawn, explaining that she needed to leave her family so that she could spread her wings and move to Benidorm.

Will then returned home and failed to tell Kim where he really was, with Kim remaining oblivious to his meeting with Rose.

One fan has predicted a twist (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Will still married to Rose?

With Will still Rose’s next-of-kin, a new fan theory has predicted a huge twist as they’ve suggested that Will may still be legally married to Rose as a divorce might’ve not gone through when she fled.

The fan theory reads: “Is Will still married to Rose/ Kim marriage not legal or valid?”

Is Will still married to Rose, Kim marriage not legal or valid? #Emmerdale @DuncanLindsay @emmerdale — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) April 25, 2024

Another viewer replied: “If she did a runner it’s very possible they still are! Kim get your horse on standby!”

Will Kim feel threatened? (Credit: ITV)

Could Rose’s arrival threaten Kim and Will’s relationship?

Will lied to Kim about where he had been last night when really he was seeing his ex-wife at the hospital.

But, is Will still actually married to Rose? What would this mean for his relationship with Kim? Will Rose’s arrival to the Dales throw a spanner in the works?

