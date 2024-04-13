Coronation Street ‘bringing back Bethany Platt’s tormentor Nathan Curtis’ – and fans are thrilled

Coronation Street are reportedly bringing back Nathan Curtis in a shock new storyline. Bethany Platt’s evil groomer is said to be returning – but is he connected to missing Lauren Bolton?

Nathan got Bethany to fall in love with him in Coronation Street back in 2017. He plied her with booze and drugs and then forced her to have sex with his friends.

She escaped as he was trying to take her abroad to sell her to sex-trafficking ring.

Could Nathan be back? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nathan to return to Coronation Street?

According to The Sun, Corrie’s sickest ever villain is now on his way back, despite being jailed for his crimes seven years ago.

“Nathan’s easily the worst villain Corrie’s ever produced,” an insider told the publication.

“The grooming storyline was one of the soap’s most important. The hope is that revisiting it will boost the show. It’s a risk but it’s one that producers hope will pay off.”

Fans are already expressing their opinions on the potential storyline – and they’re not all impressed.

“To save the show they need to bring back fun legacy characters (Rosie or Sophie Webster or Jason etc) not constantly bringing back a cycle of creepy criminals – Harvey, to Damon to the return of evil Nathan nooo thank you,” said one.

Another added: “I think things can’t get any worse. They can’t write any nastier [bleep] than what’s being churned out but nope there’s this…he’s gonna be Lauren’s secret fella then? Ffs.”

“If this all amounts to Nathan as a groomer coming back to just be a groomer again – and this time an off-screen one – it feels more like shock value. I mean, really, even attempting to compare this to the harrowing, realistic situations Bethany’s showed is laughable. It feels like massive sensationalism of a previously brilliantly done story,” said one more.

Nathan was so creepy (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Some fans in favour

However, over on a Reddit thread, many viewers thought this could signal a return to the glory days of Corrie.

“I am SO happy about this for many reasons,” said one. “Amazing actor – the original storyline was awful and disgusting to watch but my god was he a good actor. We know this will link to Lauren so this is an ACTUAL LONG TERM STORYLINE GUYS!!! Not a wham bam storyline that we’ve been used to under Iain’s shoddy rein.”

Someone else agreed: “I’m happy because for me this storyline was in the prime years of recent corrie – 2017, and it means it’ll be a long term storyline.”

“I am super excited for this. Loved Nathan’s actor! I still skip back to those storylines and I’m so pleased!!!” added one more.

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to Coronation Street for comment on this story.

Does Nathan have anything to do with Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

Nathan linked to Lauren – and Joel in Coronation Street?

The return of Nathan has been rumoured for some time. A recent fan theory suggested not only was he connected to missing Lauren Bolton, but also to Joel Deering, Dee-Dee’s fella!

In the theory, Joel and Nathan have been linked as being brothers, both having something to do with the young Weatherfield character.

Today’s 6am shower thoughts. Joel (Dee Dee’s BF) and Nathan (Bethany’s groomer from years ago) ARE BROTHERS!! and something is going on with them, and Lauren!!#CoronationStreet #Corrie — Vicki ⭐️ (@xViCkIx_) February 20, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Today’s 6am shower thoughts. Joel (Dee-Dee’s BF) and Nathan (Bethany’s groomer from years ago) ARE BROTHERS and something is going on with them and Lauren!!”

Currently Roy has been charged with Lauren’s murder. He’s set to be denied bail next week. But many fans think Bethany knows something about Lauren’s disappearance. So could this all lead back to Nathan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

