Fans are desperate for Jason Grimshaw to return to Coronation Street. it comes after actor Ryan Thomas was reunited with his on-screen mum Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen.

Alongside her role in Corrie, Sue is also an occasional presenter on ITV’s Loose Women. She was on the panel when Ryan was a guest on yesterday’s show talking about his experience as a contestant in this year’s Dancing on Ice.

Reunited!

Ryan and Sue were delighted to see each other. Presenter Christine Lampard even pointed out the pair had got a bit emotional backstage.

And Ryan then paid tribute to his on-screen mum. “When you’re a young boy you need someone, you need a role model,” he said. “You need somebody to direct you. And I couldn’t have asked for anyone more perfect.”

Aww!

Jason’s journey

Ryan played Eileen’s troublesome son Jason Grimshaw for 16 years. Kind-hearted Jason had an eye for the ladies and was also always getting himself into mishaps, including failed romances with Sarah Platt, Tina McIntyre and Rosie Webster.

He even had a fling with Leanne Battersby’s mum, Stella Price, after that a romance with her other daughter, Eva quickly followed.

Jason left Weatherfield after his dad, Tony Stewart, was framed for the murder of Callum Logan. Jason was scared when his van was torched and thought Callum’s goons were after him – though actually it was his mum’s serial killer husband Pat Phelan who was responsible as he wanted to scare Jason off.

He moved to Thailand, where he’s lived ever since. Eileen often visits her son and he is mentioned on-screen regularly, especially as his brother Todd is back on the Street now, too.

#bringjasonback

After Loose Women shared a clip of the chat on social media, fans were certainly left clamouring for Ryan to return to Coronation Street.

“PLEASE COME BACK HANDSOME,” begged one viewer. “I hope he comes back,” said another, and another demanded: “Bring him back.”

One enthusiastic Grimshaw fan even started a hashtag – #bringjasonback!

We’d most definitely love to see the Grimshaw family reunited on screen, but would you?

