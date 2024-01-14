Dancing On Ice 2024 star Ryan Thomas in profile: ‘£2.5m’ net worth, Roxanne Pallett scandal and famous brothers

Coronation Street fave Ryan Thomas will be among the first six Dancing On Ice 2024 contestants to take to the ice this weekend.

Jason Grimshaw star Ryan, 39, has popped up in Neighbours, won Celebrity Big Brother, and participated in Celebrity MasterChef since departing the ITV soap that made him famous in 2016.

He will skate with DOI pro skater Amani Fancy for his latest rink reality show adventure – and has been tipped by a supercomputer to win the whole series!

Here’s the essential info on Ryan Thomas you’ll need to know as the Mancunian celeb limbers up to perform on the ice!

Dancing On Ice 2024: Ryan Thomas profile

Is Ryan Thomas married? Does he have a wife, girlfriend, or partner?

Since 2017, Ryan has been linked to former TOWIE cast member Lucy Mecklenburgh. The celeb couple reportedly met while participating in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

They became engaged in June 2019 and share two children together.

Previous to to this relationship, Ryan’s love life included him and fellow Corrie star Tina O’Brien being involved for six years between 2003 and 2009.

However, despite their relationship ending a decade ago, tabloid claims concerning them have continued to make headlines.

Furthermore, according to reports, they split a year after their child together was born.

Tina previously claimed to new! magazine: “He said he didn’t love me any more. That I didn’t do it for him any more. Those were his words. I was devastated.”

How many children does Ryan Thomas have?

Ryan is father to three kids. His eldest child, daughter Scarlett, is 15 and appears in BBC drama Waterloo Road.

Ryan shares his two younger children with fiancée Lucy. Son Roman was born in March 2020, and daughter Lilah was born in May 2022.

Ryan Thomas with his brothers, Adam and Scott (Credit: YouTube)

Is Adam Thomas related to Ryan Thomas? Is there another famous Thomas brother?

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam – who danced with Luba Mushtuk in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 – is indeed the younger brother of Ryan. And their sibling Scott – Adam’s twin – is also a celeb, probably most familiar to Love Island viewers after he finished third in the second series of the ITV2 dating show in 2016.

The trio of brothers also starred in 2020 series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai together. The programme saw the siblings look into their family history in India alongside their singer dad Dougie Thomas. Dougie later passed away in the November of the same year the show aired, aged 72.

Paying tribute, Ryan wrote on Instagram about his father: “I want you to know the best gift you ever gave me was my brothers. I couldn’t have done this without you both love you boys @adamthomas21 @scott.thomas.

“Shine bright wherever you are. We love you dad.”

What happened with Ryan Thomas and Roxanne Pallett?

A huge reality show controversy erupted during Ryan’s 2018 CBB stint as soap actress Roxanne Pallett alleged he ‘punched’ her.

The former Emmerdale star later quit the series, and publicly apologised to Ryan. She admitted she got it wrong as her accusation dominated the headlines.

She said: “I massively apologise to Ryan, his friends and fans and every single person who watched that … [It was] an overreaction to what wasn’t a malicious act.

“I was sensitive and emotional and mistook what was playful – I apologise for it, I shouldn’t have questioned his motivation.”

Relieved to discover CBB viewers were supportive of him over the furore as he left the series as winner, Ryan told fans: “Absolutely overwhelmed with the love and support I’ve received, you’ve no idea how much it means to me.”

Ryan also indicated he forgave Roxanne – but didn’t suggest he wished them to be pals.

“If she wants forgiveness and it makes her feel better, then I would rather give her that, because I think she’s been punished enough by the public and people around her,” he reflected.

Ryan Thomas in character on Coronation Street (Credit: YouTube)

Will Ryan Thomas ever return to Corrie?

Eight years on since Jason Grimshaw left Weatherfield for Thailand, and there’s no sign of Eileen’s son ending his excursion as yet. However, back in 2020, Eileen actress Sue Cleaver revealed she had been “badgering” Ryan “all the time” about returning to the cobbles.

“He’s become a social media influencer and he’s just had another baby, who I haven’t met yet because we are in lockdown,” Sue said at the time.

She added: “But I’ll be on his case for the rest of eternity, though.”

However, Ryan indicated in early 2021 that he has quit acting.

He said during a podcast interview: “It’s so hard for me. I started off acting, I started off in that game and I really lost the bug for it.

“I feel the reason for losing the bug is rejection and going to auditions and not getting them.”

What is Ryan Thomas’ net worth?

According to reports, Ryan Thomas is said to have a net worth of approximately £2.5 million. However, the Daily Star Online admits this figure should not be regarded as reliable or accurate as “the exact figures remain a well-guarded secret.” Additionally, it has previously been reported Ryan filed for bankruptcy in 2013 following an unpaid tax bill of £40,000.

Dancing On Ice 2024 begins on Sunday January 14 on ITV1 and ITVX.

