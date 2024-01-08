Dancing On Ice 2024: Ryan Thomas tipped to win by a supercomputer as week one skaters announced

Dancing On Ice 2024 is back this weekend – and the first batch of celebs will be taking to the ice on Sunday night (January 14).

Ahead of the show’s return, a supercomputer has predicted who will win. And it looks like it’s going to be another victory for a certain soap…

Ryan is favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Who’s dancing in week one?

Dancing On Ice is just days away – and the first six stars to be skating this weekend have been revealed.

Taking to the ice this weekend are Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford, Hannah Spearritt, Ricky Hatton, Roxy Shandi, and Ryan Thomas.

And a supercomputer has predicted that Ryan will be the star who walks away with the trophy at the end of the competition.

The BonusCodeBets.co.uk Supercomputer, which predicted that Hamza Yassin would win Strictly 2022, has tipped the Corrie star for victory.

By analysing the stats of previous winners, the supercomputer has predicted that this year’s series will be won by a 30-year-old male actor, paired with an English skater.

Ryan is paired with Amani Fancy (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Thomas tipped to win Dancing On Ice 2024

Whilst 39-year-old Ryan is a bit older than 30, the fact that he’s an actor, and paired with English dancer Amani puts him in good stead to win.

Since the show began, six actors have finished in the top spot. However, the last to do so was EastEnders star Joe Swash in 2020.

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets.co.uk said: “Ryan Thomas already claimed the hearts of the British public once before when he won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. So, 8/1 looks to be great value for him to be crowned skating champion, given our Supercomputer says the ex-Corrie star will be getting a coronation of his own this year.

“There is some sporting royalty amongst the contestants this year though – and Ricky Hatton, Greg Rutherford, or Eddie the Eagle will be looking to add the Dancing on Ice gong to their already congested trophy cabinets this year!”

Corrie star Ellie Leach won Strictly last month. Can another star of the show match her achievement on this year’s Dancing On Ice?

Holly is back! (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ’emotional’ as she returns to host

This series of Dancing On Ice will see Holly Willoughby return to host alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

Official promo pics from the new series show Holly rocking a gorgeous red dress alongside her new co-star. According to pals, Holly’s return to the limelight following a few months away has been “emotional”.

“It was quite an emotional day, it felt like the beginnings of a routine after months of being at home and shutting herself off from the outside world. But Holly has always loved wearing dreamy, princess-style gowns on Dancing On Ice, it was always her time to get really dressed up,” a source told the MailOnline.

“It really made a difference to Holly’s mindset to know that Stephen would be with her all of the way. It has really made her smile. When you have that much history with someone you feel safe,” they then said.

“The last year has been a huge change for her. For years and years, Phil was with her and suddenly he was gone. To be working with Stephen again at such a poignant time in her career is special for Holly,” they then added.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘to address three-month TV absence’ on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice 2024 will air on Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.