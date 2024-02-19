Dancing On Ice viewers ‘bawling’ over Ryan Thomas’ heartbreaking performance following family loss

Dancing On Ice viewers were left in tears as an emotional Ryan Thomas paid a touching tribute to his late dad during Sunday (February 18) evening’s show.

Former Corrie star Ryan (read his ED! profile here) and skating partner Amani Fancy scored their highest marks of the 2024 series this past weekend as they were awarded 35 points by the judges.

The duo also received a standing ovation from the studio audience rinkside following their performance to ‘Easy’ covered by Ryan’s father Dougie James.

A visibly moved Ryan looked upwards in the moments after his skate – and admitted to being overwhelmed by the occasion.

Dancing On Ice 2024 star Ryan Thomas embraces Amani Fancy in the moments following their performance (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas on his late dad

Asked by co-host Holly Willoughby how it felt to perform to a track by his dad – who died in November 2020 – Ryan reflected: “I’ve not had chance to think about it while practicing for the routine.

I get to show my dad off… it is very special.

“But letting everyone at home, watching the telly, listen to my dad and perform in front of an audience… I get to show my dad off… it is very special.”

Ryan appeared overwhelmed as he received the judges’ scores (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

How DOI viewers reacted

DOI fans watching along at home were also affected by Ryan’s words and showing on the ice.

“Absolutely bawling to Ryan’s skate,” one Twitter user wrote.

Furthermore, they added: “His dad has an amazing voice #DancingOnIce.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, more commenters also said they were left sobbing at the ITV moment.

“Absolutely beautiful skate. I definitely shed a few tears,” one wrote.

“I was in tears when l saw Ryan’s tears – what a emotion, dancing to your dad singing,” added another.

What a moving performance! (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Furthermore, other Insta users insisted Ryan had represented himself and his dad very well.

“This was absolutely beautiful and such a tribute to a brilliant dad,” wrote one fan. “Love to see this partnership improving each week, this is what the competition is all about.”

Additionally, someone else agreed: “Beautiful performance and so emotional. Ryan you did him and yourself proud.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 is next on ITV on Sunday February 25 at 6.30pm.

