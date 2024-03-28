Coronation Street: Lauren’s secret boyfriend is Darren, a new fan theory predicts

Currently on Coronation Street, the Street has come together to investigate the disappearance of teenager Lauren Bolton with the character now being presumed dead.

However, viewers will know that before Lauren vanished, she had a secret boyfriend.

Now, one viewer reckons that Lauren’s mystery man could in fact be Darren Vance!

Bobby feared that Lauren’s boyfriend was hurting her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren Bolton’s mystery boyfriend

Corrie fans will know that, before she disappeared, Lauren had a secret boyfriend. She wouldn’t tell her friends who he was though.

Lauren’s mystery beau was rather wealthy it seemed, with Lauren often receiving gifts and big bouquets of flowers from him.

However, Lauren ended up breaking things off on the phone whilst telling him not to contact her again.

Bobby then worried for Lauren when he noticed some bruises on her shoulder, fearing that her ex had harmed her.

It wasn’t long after this that Lauren went missing and had abandoned her flat. Now, on the Street, a murder investigation is taking place…

With Lauren’s blood being found in her flat, Lauren is now suspected to have been killed.

Is Darren Lauren’s ex? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren dated Darren Vance?

Remembering the character of Darren Vance, one fan has picked up on the fact that he was a rich, businessman. He also didn’t treat his wife Courtney very well.

Now, a new fan theory predicts that Darren will be uncovered as the person Lauren was dating.

One social media user suggested: “Remember Courtney and Darren? How Courtney couldn’t properly leave Darren because she was too financially dependant on him?

“My theory is that Darren is the rich, older boyfriend and it started off as him getting back at Courtney for trying to leave him for Aadi so he decides to prove to himself that he can get a younger woman.

“Lauren needed the money so goes along with dating him but then when she tries to break it off his ego can’t handle that she’s the one that wants to end things when in his mind she’s lucky to be with him so he goes around to her flat and in the heat of the moment either accidentally kills her or seriously injures her and has her hidden somewhere.”

Roy is a prime suspect (Credit: ITV)

What’s really happened to Lauren?

DS Swain has announced that Lauren’s disappearance is now being treated as a murder case.

Roy Cropper is sadly a prime suspect and is receiving a lot of abuse due to cleaning Lauren’s flat shortly after she went missing. But, is Lauren really dead? And, if so, who killed her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

